As the sounds of classical music echo through the Westchester County Center, Nigel Hayes is warming up and preparing for his newest challenge in his career. With Hayes starting his career in Westchester, he is more focused on getting to the next path in his career.

During his collegiate career at Wisconsin, the program experienced great success. Hayes was first-team All-Big Ten in 2016. Wisconsin appeared in back-to-back Final Fours in 2014 and 2015, while making its first NCAA Championship appearance in 74 years. The program went 115–35 in Hayes’ four years. Despite how stellar such a journey was, one thing was missing.

“I would say almost perfect,” Nigel Hayes told KnicksJournal.com. “The only thing I’m missing is a National Championship. Other than that, it was a fantastic time. It was a wonderful university. Wonderful people. Wonderful guys and coaching staff and all the people we worked with. Great education. Phenomenal school. The only thing I’m missing is a National Championship ring. Other than that, I would say it was pretty much the picture perfect four year college experience you could have.”

Hayes continued: “We definitely cherish the ride that we had. The journey that whole year and the relationships that we got to build with the guys and with each other.”

After a successful four year stint at Wisconsin, Hayes went undrafted and was signed by the New York Knicks. He spent Summer League and the preseason with the Knicks, but was waived before the season started. The forward joined the Westchester Knicks as an affiliate player.

Earlier in the season, Knicks legend Bernard King was in attendance for one of Westchester’s practices. The 22 year old had a chance to soak in one-on-one time with the Hall of Famer.

“My AAU coach actually told me to watch film of him and the way he played,” the 6’8” forward said of King. “I had the mid-range face up game that he’s famous for. Talking to him was fantastic, because he [gave me his perspective and shared] how he prepared for each game. He broke it down to me in terms of he was asking me can you shoot, can you dribble, can you play in the post. And [I said] ‘Yes’, ‘Yes’ ‘Yes’. Then he’s like, ‘Well no-one should be able to guard you. And I was like, ‘Well, I guess you’re correct.’”

“Then from that point, just getting that reassurance and confidence from a legend like that, and knowing that I have supreme confidence in my abilities because I put in the work,” Hayes continued.

In Westchester, Hayes has had the opportunity to further develop his game while making a statement with his perimeter shot.

“Just being able to show the improvements and the things I’ve worked on,” he stated. “From my perspective, I came out undrafted with the question marks people had around my game. Now, to have an opportunity to play against — not only guys that have been in the NBA — but guys that are in between the NBA, two-way guys and other guys, I’m proving I can compete.”

One of the questions surrounding Hayes’ game has been his three-point game. While he was a career 33% shooter in college, Hayes has greatly improved his three-point game. Hitting threes off catch-and-shoot opportunities, he has provided Westchester with another threat on the perimeter. The forward has made great strides in his rookie season, which he attributes to the coaching staff.

“I’ve been able to work with great guys in this coaching staff. It’s a lot easier to work on your craft when you don’t have to play school or study for a test or anything like that. Just spending time listening to the advice, and the help I’ve been getting — I’m dedicating myself to improving my three-point game.”

With a minimum of 10 games played, Hayes is No. 4 in the G League in three-point percentage (48.5).

In addition to improving his long range shooting, the Knicks’ forward takes pride in his versatility and defensive ability. He also possess a 7’3 wingspan, which is advantageous for him on the defense.

“I feel like my versatility, which is what I definitely hang my hat on and defensive ability,” Hayes said. “Those two things are what I try to do and the value I try to bring to a team. Being able to play multiple positions and being a smart, intelligent player and willing to defend one through five.”

With the season at the quarter point, Hayes has shown increased confidence and poise in his rookie season. He’s made improvements with his perimeter game, ability to play both forward spots, and can do damage in the post and on the block. He is a good passer for his position.

An opportunity with Westchester has afforded him an chance to stay on an NBA radar, which is something he has fully taken advantage of in his first month of the season. If Hayes continues to strive in Westchester night in and night out, he’ll be ready to start the next chapter of his career in The Association.