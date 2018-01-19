After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Nigel Hayes joined the Westchester Knicks as an affiliate player. The former Wisconsin Badger has made strides through the first 30 games of the season. After showcasing his skills and improvements he has made to his game, Hayes has earned a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

At Wisconsin, Nigel Hayes showed his effective moves in the post. One thing that the 6’8″ forward struggled with at the collegiate level was his jump shot. During his rookie season in Westchester, he proven able to defeat his defender in multiple ways. Not only has Hayes improved on his perimeter game and given the Dub Knicks a solid three-point option, but he can out work his opponent on the block and in the post.

The Westchester Knicks have shot 40.4 percent from deep with Hayes knocking down his threes at a 45.2 percent clip. The Wisconsin product has shown his versatility and ability to play both forward spots. He’s provided a strong shooting presence while potentially adding another defensive wing to certain lineups.

By signing a contract with the Lakers, he will become the sixth Westchester player to earn a call-up.