The Knicks have lost their first two games, but such struggles were to be expected this early on. Nevertheless, Kristaps Porzingis has already begun soaring to new heights, averaging 32 points in two contests. New York is sure to experience continued growing pains, but if Porzingis keeps rising, will the team rack up enough victories in the win column?

With the new NBA season officially underway, I discuss that and more as a guest on DUNK360’s Slam City podcast. How good can Porzingis be? What are some of the Knicks’ early season strengths and weaknesses? How many games will they win? Which national stories are attracting the biggest headlines around the NBA? Could Carmelo Anthony eventually return to the Knicks?

Click on the link above to have a listen and hear the rest of our discussion.