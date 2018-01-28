The New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets will clash on Tuesday night in the Empire State in what will be their last season-series game. The Knicks haven’t had any issue with this young Nets squad, winning all regular season matchups by an average of 14.3 points. They now come back to Madison Garden in hopes of completing the sweep and inch closer to the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. They sit four and a half games back from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets are 11.5 games back and are still in the midst of recovering from the infamous 2013 trade with the Boston Celtics that has crippled the franchise. Because they have traded their last five first round picks, it has been a mighty struggle to acquire young and talented college players. They have had to reach out to free-agency to build their teams and continue to hope something sparks their playoff drought.

Preview and Prediction: New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets

After trading away 10-time NBA All-Star and Olympian Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Knicks organization is slowly progressing towards a brighter future with their influx of new young talent. The Knicks face of the franchise and newly announced All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is leading the Knicks in scoring with 23.1 points and the NBA in blocks per game (2.33). Amidst the boos and jeers from his draft day in 2015, he has proven all critics wrong and shown that he can be the focal point of an offense.

His history against the Nets has been spectacular, averaging 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks. This excludes the game in which left with a knee injury in only 18 minutes of play, scoring 13 points and grabbing two rebounds. He has improved his overall game and is a nightmare especially for Net’s defenders Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and DeMarre Caroll. Defensively, the Nets cannot afford to give Porzingas any sort of space to operate in because he can hit both in and outside of the perimeter. He has molded himself into the modern NBA center: long, athletic, decent handles, and ability to hit three-pointers. He has also made strides in improving his ball-handling skills as he grows comfortable with bringing up the ball and creating his own shots off the dribble.

The Brooklyn Nets come off a double-digit loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and lost coach Kenny Atkinson during the game, as he was ejected and had to be held by players. The team has been on a rough patch, dropping their past three games and catching the injury bug. Hollis-Jefferson, Caris Levert, and D’Angelo Russell were all out for the game. Hollis-Jefferson and Levert were ruled out with groin injuries, while Russell was rested in his first back-to-back since his knee surgery. Deprived of key players, the Nets are giving reserve players and even newer players more minutes, which is another learning curve to overcome for this matchup

Prediction:

The Knicks are trending upward and have a lot more going on for them than the Nets, who are dropping like flies. Though Levert and Russell may be projected to play, there is still cohesion issues with many players on the floor not familiar with playing with one another. In the first two minutes of the second quarter of yesterday’s game, the Nets turned over the ball 10 times. This only spells trouble for a hungry Knicks team, looking to finish strong before the All-Star break.

Knicks 115-104