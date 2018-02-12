The New York Knicks season continues to nosedive away from the Eastern Conference playoffs, as they have dropped six consecutive games, inching closer towards the 2018 NBA Lottery. This tumultuous slump can be explained by All-Star Kristaps Porzingis torn ACL that will force him to miss the rest of the season. Any lifelong Knick fan can tell you that the Latvian man was the centerpiece towards a complete overhaul and rebuild that the team hadn’t experienced in years.

The 7’3 Latvian All-Star was the reason the Knicks were knocking on the door of the 8th seed, as he averaged 22.7 ppg, 6.6 rbp, and 2.4 bpg. Defensively, he was feared in the paint with his eight-foot wingspan, swatting shots into the stands with ease. Offensively, he had a point guard’s ball-handling skills and Ray Allen’s three-point shooting stroke, causing all sorts of problems for opposing defenders.

The Philadelphia 76’ers are playing great ball and it doesn’t look like a freight train can stop them at the Wells Fargo Center, winning 10 straight at home. They have not lost at home since December 21st. They now face the Knicks in the second game of a four-game season series. The last time these two teams met was at the Garden, where the 76’ers won behind the duo of shooting guard J.J Redick and first time All-Star Joel Embiid. They both combined for 49 points, 22 rebounds, and a +50 plus/minus rating.

Preview and Prediction: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76’er’s

Knicks fans must keep their heads up and pray for quicker development in their most recent 1st round draft pick Frank Ntilikina, who will gain more minutes. As with any rookie, he’s going to have to make mistakes and learn from them in order to crawl his way into another tier of point guards. His last game against the Indiana Pacers was the second-most minutes he’s received all-season and he made sure he took full advantage. He scored 12 points on three of seven shooting, hitting both of his three-point attempts. He was tied for first in plus/minus rating with forward Michael Beasley.

The Knicks value how careful Ntilikina is with the ball and his shot creation for his teammates. He is a pass-first player, who had a great rapport with Porzingis in pick-and-pop plays. Ntilikina has also proven to be a fantastic on-ball defender, always active with his hands and staying in front of his attacker.

Alongside Ntilikina, the Knicks will have to rely heavily on their frontcourt duo of Beasley and Enes Kanter, who combine for 26.9 ppg and 15.9 rebounds per game. Their offensive prowess cannot be denied but they are both one of the worse defenders in their respective positions, which does not bode well against the 16th ranked offense in the league.

The Philadelphia 76’ers are led by first-time All-Star Joel Embiid, a fan favorite among the city of Brotherly Love. He leads the 76’ers in ppg and rbp, truly doing it all for a franchise that had been in rebuild mode for too long. Embiid averages 23.8 ppg, 11.2 rbp, 3.2 apg, and 1.86 bpg. To translate, double-team him or make him uncomfortable on offense and GET OUT of his way in the paint. He’s a highlight reel for sending shots to the moon then staring down the poor player that made such an attempt at the basket.

Prediction:

The 76’ers are an 11.5 favorite, indicating that the 76’ers are highly favored to win this matchup of two teams heading in different directions. Though the Knicks recently acquired point guard Emmanuel Mudiay and have recently returned shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr, their road woes are worth noting. They have won only seven of 30 games on the road and a raucous Philly crowd with an enigmatic Embiid will pick up their 11th straight win at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons are deadly in the pick and roll and they will take full advantage of the Knicks 20th ranked defense.

76’ers 110-97