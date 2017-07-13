Sources say Kings VP Scott Perry and Knicks have come to agreement to become Knicks new GM — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) July 13, 2017

After meeting with Scott Perry earlier Thursday, Vincent Goodwill is reporting that the Knicks have come to an agreement to make the Kings executive their next General Manager.

It’s been a very peculiar offseason for Perry, who was let go as part of the Orlando Magic’s front office overhaul just over two months ago. Days later, he was hired by the Kings to serve as Vlade Divac’s number two in leading the organization’s basketball operations staff.

In just about the same amount of time, Sacramento has dramatically transformed itself from the league’s mainstay laughing stock into a team with a very promising future. Following the somewhat puzzling trade of DeMarcus Cousins, the Kings made impressive moves come NBA Draft night. They were able to complement young stud Buddy Hield with incoming rookies like De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, and Harry Giles. The Knicks were previously very fond of both Fox and Jackson, and Giles was long heralded as a top lottery pick before an unfortunate injury derailed such hopes. Still, the trio boasts a boatload of potential and the Kings weren’t down awing this summer. By adding veterans George Hill, Zach Randolph, and Vince Carter to its core, they could also be poised to compete for a playoff spot.

Should they in fact hire Perry, the Knicks can only hope that this rapid turnaround by the Kings was deeply tied to his efforts. An NBA executive with a wealth of experience and knowledge, Perry has spent years aiding in the development of successful franchises, including the 2005 NBA champion Pistons.

Hearing Kings supportive of Scott Perry. Knicks job is a dream job for him. Feel they have quality pieces in place moving forward. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) July 13, 2017

The key for New York going forward will undoubtedly be embracing its youth. They obviously have some solid pieces to start off with, like Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez. If Perry can continue making savvy decisions and targeting the right pieces like he did in Sacramento, he’ll give the Knicks organization and its hungry fan base a good reason to remain patient and look forward to what’s to come. Just as importantly, Perry also understands the value in breaking things down in order to build them back up. His first major task would obviously be working out a deal to move Carmelo Anthony.