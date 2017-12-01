The sprained ankle he suffered in Wednesday night’s game didn’t slow Kristaps Porzingis down from stepping on stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to receive a loud ovation from the local New York City crowd. They clearly appreciated the Knicks’ budding star. In celebrating his rapid rise, Fallon put it simply: “They’re coming to see you!”

Porzingis wasn’t as guarded as New York’s other players who have previously made appearances on the late night talk show. Instead, he basked in his team’s recent success, joked with Fallon, and discussed his upbringing. As predicted, the big man’s unicorn-themed sneakers were also a topic of conversation, but no consumer sale date was discussed.

Take a look below for a video featuring his full interview.