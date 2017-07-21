Judging from afar, it sounds like everyone would have handled the Knicks’ situation differently than Phil Jackson. Now, someone with a more intimate perspective (and a friend of Jackson’s) is in agreement that a change was needed.

Speaking at his New York City youth basketball program, Walt “Clyde” Frazier was shocked to see his former teammate and roommate be given the boot by the Knicks. Still, he acknowledged that Jackson should have been more communicative and that his inability to be clear about his vision for success ultimately led to his demise. The fans, the city, and this team needs more.

“I think the main lack of success with Phil was lack of communication — with the players, with the fans,” Frazier told ESPN. He later added, “I was kind of disappointed that he didn’t relate to the people. New York fans, they want to know. They’re the most knowledgeable fans. You’ve got to communicate. And even with the players, like what happened with [Kristaps Porzingis]. When he went AWOL, I thought Phil should have fined him right away, man. Show some discipline. He didn’t even talk to the guy for a while and obviously it got worse from there.”

By no means does the Knicks legend indicate that Porzingis’ actions were acceptable. That said, Jackson attempting to clear the air (even following a fine) would not have given way to such a cloud of negativity. When a player is disgruntled, as an executive, you should try and identify the root of the problem. Shopping such a budding star only worsened the situation.

But Porzingis wasn’t the only player Jackson needed to handle with care. His disregard for Carmelo Anthony has deteriorated the star’s value across the league. Given their recent failures, the time for a divorce between Anthony and New York is now. But if it weren’t for Jackson, the two sides could be looking for a mutually beneficial solution on more amicable terms. Instead, Steve Mills and Scott Perry are left to pick up the pieces and clean up Jackson’s mess.

Though Anthony holds much of the power, the Knicks’ front office is obviously hoping he keeps an open mind. Anthony may see championship trophies in a future that also includes Chris Paul or LeBron James, but Frazier doesn’t believe that a player of Anthony’s caliber should be driven to ring chase.

“If I was talking to Melo, I would say, you can’t base your career on winning a championship,” Frazier said. “Melo’s had a phenomenal career. He’s just been in a scenario where he hasn’t been able to win a ring. Now he’s going to spend the next two years or three years or four years chasing a situation and trying to get a ring. And I think it’s very disappointing.”

Many NBA superstars are motivated to join forces after seeing Kevin Durant win a championship with the Golden State Warriors. That’s why Anthony is looking to join a contender. He has his preferences, and playoff teams on the outside looking in are still hoping he could be the missing link that elevates their efforts to challenge Golden State. In the end, Frazier thinks Anthony’s quest could turn out to be a failed mission.

“But a lot of these guys, they can’t with the pressure from the public and everybody else on them, they continue to think that the more rings they accumulate, the better they’re going to be, so I think in the end it’s going to be devastating for Melo and LeBron,” Frazier asserted. “Right now the Warriors are too strong, especially for the next two or three years, I don’t see anybody beating them.”

The Knicks wouldn’t be in this situation, if not for Jackson. What happens next remains to be seen, but it’s clear Frazier understands what led the team here and what Jackson did wrong.