Welcome (back) to Knicks Journal. For those of you who know me, I appreciate the continued support. For those of you who are new readers, thanks for stopping by. I hope you stick around.

From 2010-14, KnicksJournal.com became my individual platform for original & insightful analysis and reaction, news, unique storytelling, exclusive interviews, and more all pertaining to the New York Knicks. As many fellow writers can attest, coming up as independent blogger is a somewhat tedious task. Still, it provided me with an opportunity to engage and interact with a passionate and hungry fan base. My voice as a journalist was heard primarily for the first time. I made friends and fostered professional relationships that I still carry with me today. I’ve continued to enjoy the ride.

Having covered the Knicks and basketball as a whole for outlets like Bleacher Report, The New York Times, SB Nation, and SportsNet New York, I’ve continued to be a part of some terrific journalistic and sports communities. As things come full circle, I’m thrilled to embrace a new opportunity and offer to join forces with the group here at The Sports Daily to deliver a revitalized Knicks Journal. Already home to eclectic team sites such as Project Spurs and Red’s Army, I’ve long been a fan of the network and I think you will be too.

This is a chance to continue covering this team in the style I believe it should be. I can’t wait to share that with you. Now, enough about me: I invite you to stick around (and join in!) for the coverage and insight.