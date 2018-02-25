On Saturday, the Westchester Knicks and Raptors 905 took the court for a hard fought battle. The 905 started the game on a 16-5 run, but the Knicks closed the gap and kept up with their opponents to close out the first quarter. Westchester took control in the second half on both ends. The Raptors 905 mounted a comeback in the final quarter, but couldn’t close the deficit, losing 110-107.

After the win, Westchester head coach Mike Miller praised the opponent.

“We obviously hold their team, coach, [and] organization in high regard. We have had some tough games with this group. When we’re able to come out on top on one like that, we feel good about that,” Miller continued.

Miller praised the effort he saw from Devon Baulkman. He was active on both ends and his defense helped the Knicks create offense. He was able to give Westchester solid minutes off the bench and made a difference in the game.

“He’s 7-for-10, but what he did is he showed maturity and awareness and how he scored,” Miller stated. “His defense in the first half was outstanding. He got some steals and created offense with our defense. In the second half, he made some really good cuts and finished plays at the basket. We’re seeing him — after being hurt for the first half of the season — he’s starting to come on. He played 26 minutes tonight and had five steals. He did so many different things that were good for us that made a difference in the game.”

Nigel Hayes was on fire from deep, draining 7-of-10 shots from beyond the arc. He finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. Billy Garrett recorded 21 points and two steals on an efficient 5-of-8 from the field and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Luke Kornet totaled 19 points, five rebounds, and four blocks. Xavier Rathan-Mayes recorded his 14th double-double of the season. Rathan-Mayes totaled 13 points and 11 assists, along with eight rebounds.

Win a win over the Raptors 905, Westchester evened the season series at two games a piece. Their four meetings have been decided by 10 points. Westchester now has a two and half game lead over the Raptors 905 in the Atlantic Division.