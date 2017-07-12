The 2017 MLB All-Star had the feel of a game that had home-field advantage on the line for the World Series. Luckily for the NL, it didn’t. The AL All-Star team won in extra innings 2-1, thanks to a Robinson Cano home run. The West Coast players were well represented, as you can tell, and gave the rest of the country a first-row seat.

The All-Stars from the West Coast:

Oakland Athletics: Yonder Alonso – 1B – first All-Star selection

Seattle Mariners: Nelson Cruz – OF – fifth All-Star selection, Robinson Cano – 2B – eighth All-Star selection

Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon – OF – second All-Star selection, Nolan Arenado – 3B – third All-Star selection, Greg Holland – P – third All-Star selection

Los Angeles Dodgers: Cody Bellinger – OF – first All-Star selection, Justin Turner – 3B – first All-Star appearance, Corey Seager – SS – second All-Star selection, Alex Wood – P – first All-Star selection, Kenley Jensen – P – second All-Star selection

San Francisco Giants: Buster Posey – C – fifth All-Star selection

Arizona Diamondbacks: Jake Lamb – 3B – first All-Star selection, Paul Goldschmidt – 1B – fifth All-Star selection, Zack Greinke – P – fourth All-Star selection

San Diego Padres: Brad Hand – P – first All-Star selection

Blackmon and Posey both flew out in the bottom half of the first inning. Starting third basemen Arenado singled in the second to put on runners on first and second, but Ryan Zimmerman grounded into a double play and Marcell Ozuna struck out to end the scoring threat. On Blackmon’s second

On Blackmon’s second at-bat of the night, he went down swinging against Dellin Betances in the third inning. Posey walked three batters later but once again, the NL team stranded a runner in scoring position. In the fourth inning, Arenado singled for the second time tonight against Jason Vargas. But yet again, Zimmerman doubled up to end the inning. Wood came in the fifth for the NL and gave up the game’s first run, a pop-up single off the bat of Miguel Sano to score Jonathan Schoop.

Ice = broken.@SanoMiguel hits an RBI single to right to make it 1-0 AL in the 5th.#ASG pres. by @MasterCard pic.twitter.com/lKT8ZRj6cx — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 12, 2017

Blackmon ended his night 0-3 in the sixth. Greinke came in for Wood in the sixth and got through the inning with little issues. The only bump on his night was a single by Alonso to right field.

Cruz ending the inning with a fly out. But before his at-bat, he took a selfie with home plate umpire Joe West.

And here it is… #ASG via @ncboomstick23 A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Bellinger and Turner recorded outs in the bottom half of the sixth. Hand came in the seventh and got a one-two-three inning. Alonso singled to start the ninth, but three straight outs by Dodgers closer Jensen ended any chance to score for the AL.

Then, the highlight of the game, Cano came in and hit the game winner against Wade Davis to give the AL a 2-1 victory. Cano took home the 2017 All-Star MVP award.

After a @Chevrolet #ASG MVP performance, there’s only one thing left to do: Pick out the vehicle that you’ll ride into the sunset. #ChevyBaseball A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

West Coast teams will now prepare for the second half of the season. The stakes will get even higher, especially for the Dodgers, Rockies and Diamondbacks. All-StarStar festivities are still the best in professional sports, and Major League Baseball did a great job on continuing the great midsummer classic tradition.

What did you think of Cano’s late inning magic? What was your favorite moment of the game and the home run derby? Let me know in the comments below!

Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat for all your sport related articles. And don’t forget to bookmark the best west coast sports website, Left Coast Sports, for everything and anything sports!