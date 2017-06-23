This 2017 NBA Draft was no different. The days leading up to the draft were hectic. Teams moved up and down in the draft, accumulated more draft picks, traded away guys, and freed up cap space.

On June 19, the Boston Celtics traded away the #1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for their #3 pick in the draft and a future first round pick. The Celtics were in a position to draft the #1 rated prospect in the draft, Markelle Fultz from the University of Washington, but chose to move back two spots to avoid any potential conflicts with rising star and starting point guard Isiah Thomas. The following day, the Los Angeles Lakers traded away young point guard D’Angelo Russell and highly paid Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets for Fresno native Brook Lopez and the #27 pick in this year’s draft. And if things were not exciting enough, the Atlanta Hawks traded away big man Dwight Howard and the #31 pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli, and the #41 pick the following day.

Dwight's headed to Charlotte, according to sources. It would be his fourth team since leaving Orlando in 2012. pic.twitter.com/5t0UlZMZC5 — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2017

The Lakers were able to improve their team by trading away the last three years of Mozgov’s contract and acquired another first round pick in this years draft at the same time. Sure, Lopez’s salary next season is $6 million higher than Mozgov’s, but in reality, wouldn’t you pay the extra amount for one year versus paying Mozgov for another three? The answer is yes. Good move by the Lakers.

Trading D'Angelo Russell and shedding Mozgov's contract is a slam dunk for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/GVDiV5xIXV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 21, 2017

Now for the moment you’ve all been waiting for, a 2017 NBA draft recap of all of the selections and trades involving West coast teams.

Markelle Fultz was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers #1 overall. A few moments later, all star player Jimmy Bulter and the Bull’s #16 pick were traded to Minnesota for the #7 pick in the draft, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted UCLA guard Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick. The best moment of the night will go to Lonzo’s father, LaVar, who had quite the statement.

LaVar Ball guarantees that his son Lonzo Ball will take the Lakers to the playoffs in his first year pic.twitter.com/xJFRVRG8Sj — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) June 22, 2017

Phoenix selected the talented forward Josh Jackson out of Kansas. Jackson average 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks last season. The Sacramento Kings drafted De’Aaron Fox with the #5 pick in the draft. Fox is the first Kentucky player drafted on the night. The Kings traded the rights of Zach Collins, selected #10 overall, to the Portland Trail Blazers for the rights of Justin Jackson from North Carolina and #20 pick, former top ranked high school prospect, Harry Giles from Duke.

The Utah Jazz traded for the rights of Donovan Mitchell, out of Louisville, sending Trey Lyles and the rights to #24 pick Tyler Lydon from Syracuse to the Denver Nuggets. Portland kept the #26 pick and selected the former Purdue Boilermaker Caleb Swanigan. Part of the trade between the Nets and Lakers earlier in the day, Los Angeles will get the rights to Utah big man Kyle Kuzma. The Jazz traded the #30 and #42 picks for the rights to #28 pick Tony Bradley, from North Carolina. The Lakers used the #30 pick to select Josh Hart, guard from Villanova.

The second round for the West coast teams started with the Suns drafting Miami guard Davon Reed. The Kings added their fourth draft pick of the night with the 2017 John Wooden award winner, Frank Mason III from the University of Kansas. The defending NBA Champions got on the board in the second round, by trading for Jordan Bell, the #34 from Chicago for $3.5 million. From an earlier trade with Utah, the Lakers will get the rights to big man Thomas Bryant, from Indiana University. The Nuggets selected Vlatko Cancar from Serbia, with the #49 pick. Denver follows the Cancar pick with the selection of former Iowa State Cyclone Monte Morris at #51. From a trade with Toronto, the Suns added their third and last pick of the night, forward Alec Peters, from Valparaiso. The Jazz added point guard from Gonzaga University, Nigel Williams-Goss with the #55 pick.

After trading with the Bulls… Warriors get Oregon PF Jordan Bell with the No. 38 pick pic.twitter.com/GqazwCxPS9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2017

Here’s a recap of the West coast teams day from the 2017 NBA Draft.

Phoenix Suns: #4 Josh Jackson, SG, Kansas – #32 Davon Reed, SG, Miami – #54 Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

Sacramento Kings: #5 De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky – #15 Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina – #20 Harry Giles, C, Duke – #34 Frank Mason III, PG, Kansas

Denver Nuggets: #24 Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse – #49 Vlatko Cancar, SF, Serbia – #51 Monte’ Morris, PG, Iowa State

Portland Trail Blazers: #10 Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga – #26 Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

Utah Jazz: #13 Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville – #28 Tony Bradley, C. North Carolina – #55 Nigel Williams-Goss, PG, Gonzaga

Los Angeles Lakers: #2 Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA – #27 Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah – #30 Josh Hart, SG, Villanova – #42 Thomas Byrant, C, Indiana

Los Angeles Clippers: No 2017 picks or trades

Golden State Warriors: #38 Jordan Bell, C, Oregon

Did your team meet your expectations? What are your thoughts on all of the trades? Let me know in the comments below!

