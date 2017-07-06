The 2017 NBA Summer League begins in Las Vegas on July 7. The annual basketball showcase offers locals a chance to see up to eight games per day. For fans, it is

Unlike the Summer League editions in Orlando and Utah, Vegas offers a unique basketball conference feel for fans, scouts and media. For fans, it is a chance to get an up-close look at current and future players. For players, it is sometimes their first or last look at real NBA competition. For the organizations, scouts and media, they too get an early look at the NBA Draft’s top competitors. Plus, it is Las Vegas!

Some notable NBA Vegas Summer league include 9 0f the past 12 NBA Rookie the Year Award Winners. These include Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul. Not to mention, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Blake Griffin and many others got their first taste of NBA action in the Vegas summer league.

So what games should you watch in Vegas?

Friday, July 7: Lakers Versus Clippers @ 5;30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Clippers return to Vegas for the Summer League after a few year hiatus. This will be both team’s opening matchups. That means the Clippers get the first taste of Lonzo Ball and his infamous basketball family. Clippers fans also get a real look at Brice Johnson.

Friday, July 7: Suns Versus Kings @ 7:30 p.m.

Day One also features the fourth and fifth NBA Draft picks squaring off. De’Aaron Fox makes his debut with the Kings and Josh Jackson debuts with the Suns. Both of these Pacific teams are in the middle of a rebuild so many key players will be on both rosters.

Saturday, July 8: Lakers Versus Celtics @ 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 and No. 3 picks from the last two NBA Drafts showdown here. Jayson Tatum already made highlights in the Summer League and this time he can do it versus Ball and the Lakers. Jaylon Brown and Brandon Ingram were two of the top picks in 2016 and they will try to remind fans of that.

Saturday, July 8: 76ers versus Warriors @ 7:30 p.m.

Markelle Fultz already made his 76ers debut in the NBA Summer league. However, this time the 2017 No. 1 overall pick will play the Warriors who have point guard Patrick McCaw. McCaw became a fan favorite in Vegas last year and he established himself as a real rotational defender. This should give Fultz a good look at some NBA defense.

Ultimately, each team is guaranteed five games. The Mavericks, Trailblazers and Nuggets could also have some interesting teams to watch. Either way, the Las Vegas Summer League accumulates with a tournament that begins on Wednesday, July 12. Most of the games are on ESPN, ESPN2 or NBATV. The Summer League concludes on July 17.