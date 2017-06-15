On Monday, the Oakland Athletics selected outfielder Austin Beck, from North Davidson High School in North Carolina, with the sixth overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft.

The ninth-rated prospect in the draft, according to MLB.com, hit 12 home runs and batted .590 his senior year for the Black Knights. The Athletics brought Beck in for a pre-draft workout earlier this month. When Beck left the Coliseum, scouting director Eric Kubota was impressed by the high schooler.

“He hit in our stadium like big leaguers hit in our stadium,” Kubota said per CSN Bay Area.

Oakland lacks in the outfielder department in their minor league system, so a player with Beck’s talent will help in that area right away. According to the scouting reports, the 18-year-old has the speed and arm strength to play centerfield. Beck sounds like a player that has a chance to move through Oakland’s system very quickly. Regardless of his age.

According to the scouting reports, the 18-year-old has the speed and arm strength to play centerfield. Beck sounds like a player that has a chance to move through Oakland’s system very quickly, regardless of his age.

Prep OF Austin Beck, 6th pick to a's, has huge tools. Potentially a home run. A's obvs open to high school kids these days — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 12, 2017

The only negative in Beck’s game was his health. The North Carolina commit tore his ACL his junior year, but he was able to silence some of the critics with a tremendous senior season campaign.

Overall, the A’s were able to address a glaring hole in their minor league system and walked away with one of the better talents in the draft. Time will tell with Beck. However, you could have the 2020 opening day starter in center fielder for the Athletics, if Billy Bean and the Athletics keep and develop him in the system.

What’s your feel on Beck and his potential with Oakland?

Follow LeftCoastTSD on Twitter for more MLB takes.