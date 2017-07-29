The Cleveland Cavaliers are imploding in front of everyone’s eyes. Since losing to the Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals, the Cavs have undergone some drastic changes. From management, all the way down to the players, the drama is there. Owner Dan Gilbert chose not to renew former general manager David Griffin’s contract in June, but rather, promoted 34-year-old Koby Altman as Cleveland’s new GM. The news shocked many current players and people inside the organization.

But to make matters even worse, starting point guard and four-time all-star, Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. Reports have indicated a frustration of being second fiddle to LeBron James. This type of disarray usually comes from teams who are .500 or below, but not a team that’s represented the Eastern Conference in the finals three straight years. Because of this, rumors on James future with the team, after next season, are floating in the air.

While all of this is going on, the defending champions are moving along smoothly this offseason. The Warriors resigned two time MVP Stephen Curry to a max deal and 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to a two-year deal worth $25.6 million annually. Additionally, GM Bob Myers brought back role players Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee.

And if that wasn’t enough, Myers went out and signed former Laker Nick Young and Omri Casspi. The Golden State Warriors are heavy favorites to win it all next season once again. Meanwhile, the other team that played in three straight finals against the Warriors, is moving in the wrong direction.

Unfortunately for Irving, he’s not a free agent until 2020. More importantly, he will be paid $20 million a year till then. To put this contract into perspective, the Lakers signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason to a one year, $18 million dollar deal for next season. So in reality, the Cavs don’t have to move the former Duke Blue Devil, but keeping him on the team could escalate the situation between James and Irving. Time will tell how bad things will get for the Cavs, but any more issues involving Cleveland will further the Warriors chances of repeating in 2018.

