Of course, there are plenty of scenarios where the Los Angeles Clippers can retain both superstars, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. However, there are also scenarios where both players end up leaving or staying. Thus, will the Clippers keep Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, who both became free agents this week?

Who is more likely to stay with the #Clippers, Blake Griffin or Chris Paul? #NBA #Poll — Pete D. Camarillo (@Petecertified) June 25, 2017

Griffin has already been connected to the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder for some time. The Celtics have a wealth of young assets and they have been exploring trade rumors with the Clippers for some time. Boston is off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals too. Meanwhile, the Thunder have NBA superstar Russell Westbrook and a location familiar to Griffin from his college basketball days.

On the other hand, Paul has been connected to multiple teams. The San Antonio Spurs and Paul have mutual interest for obvious reasons. The Rockets are planning to move some salary to clear cap space for Paul. The Nuggets want in the race too.

Ultimately, the Clippers would be devastated if either or both players left. They will hope that LeBron James rumors in 2018 save them if Griffin or Paul leaves. Los Angeles added Jerry West as a consultant who may persuade the superstars to say. L.A. is also planning on a new Inglewood stadium within the next decade. Plus, Clippers center DeAndre Jordan coming off his first All-Star game and Olympic gold medal. There are not many athletic and defensive big men like Jordan.

The Clippers can also offer both players more money than anyone else. L.A. can offer Paul $205 million on a five-year deal, but any other team could only offer him a maximum of $152 million over four years, per ESPN. Griffin would also give up about $40 million over the length of his contract by signing a max death with some team other than the Clippers.

Griffin averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 61 regular season games. Griffin injured his quad which cost him the team’s final playoff games. The 28-year-old earned $20.1 million last season. Early this week he opted for his early-termination option, which allows him to test free agency.

As for Paul, he averaged 18.1 points, 5 rebounds and 9.2 assists in 61 games. He also ended the season early due to a thumb injury. The 32-year-old made $22.8 million before he became a free agent this week via his early-termination option.

Over the past two seasons, both players have exited the playoffs early due to injury. The Griffin-Paul duo has never made it past the second round of the playoffs. Plus, neither player made an All-Star appearance this season.

Can the Clippers keep Blake Griffin and Chris Paul? Should they keep both from leaving in free agency?

Follow Pete D. Camarillo on Twitter for more Clippers opinions.