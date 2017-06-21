Will the Clippers move DeAndre Jordan?

Conflicting reports surfaced trade rumors about Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, per Sports Illustrated.

ESPN reported that Los Angeles had discussed trading Jordan for Tyson Chandler and the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times shot down that report by saying no deal had been talked about.

Should the #Clippers trade DeAndre Jordan? Please Vote and RT: — Pete D. Camarillo (@Petecertified) June 21, 2017

Jordan is coming off the best year of his career. He averaged 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his first All-Star season. The 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist also earned All-NBA honors.

Thus, the Clippers could try to sell high on their center. Jordan still has two years and $46 million remaining on his contract. The 28-year-old has a player option for the final year.

Los Angeles was one of the oldest teams last season so this could be a move to get more young assets. The Clippers have zero picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, although they are expected to buy a second-round pick.

Moreover, the Clippers could potentially lose Blake Griffin and Chris Paul via free agency next month. Shopping Jordan makes sense if the Clippers decide to rebuild without Paul or Griffin. Exploring Jordan trades also makes sense given that the Clippers have yet to make it past the second round of the postseason as currently constructed.

Jordan is probably the Clippers top trade asset. If Los Angeles were serious about moving their center, they should call the Indiana Pacers about Paul George or the Chicago Bulls about Jimmy Butler. Both forwards on the trade block would finally give the team some stability at the small forward position. Otherwise, Kristaps Porzingis was also rumored to be available. The seven-footer has the floor spacing ability that Jordan lacks. It is unclear if any of those teams are interested in Jordan but the Clippers should at least ask.

Otherwise, it makes sense that the Clippers are denying any trade rumors. Jordan is a unique big man who can run the floor and defend the paint. For everything he lacks at the free throw line, Jordan makes up for it with highlight dunks. He is a pick and roll dream for the Paul and the Clippers. However, it is unclear if any team can utilize Jordan’s athleticism and defense like the Clippers have over the past few seasons.

Do you think the Clippers should trade DeAndre Jordan? This is a question L.A. will continue asking itself as the offseason continues.

