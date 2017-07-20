The Los Angeles Lakers finally won something. They became the 2017 Las Vegas NBA Summer League Champions earlier this week earlier this week. While the dust has settled on the win, don’t expect Los Angeles to hang any banners for this given that they are one of the most successful teams in pro sports history. Still, this is a big thing for the Lakers.

Call it the Lonzo Ball effect. The No. 2 overall pick made his high school team a state champion and helped UCLA get into the Elite Eight. Now, he’s got Laker fans hyped with a Summer League Championship. Ball won Summer League MVP too. He avereaged 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7,7 rebounds and 2.5 steals in Vegas.

Really, Ball was a mixed bag in Las Vegas. He started the tournament with an alley-oop on his first possession and he had a couple of triple-doubles throughout his time in Vegas. However, Ball also struggled on defense. His shot was inconsistent as was his finishing at the rim. Ball was great at passing but he still needs to grow his game and body elsewhere.

Kyle Kuzma’s amazing Las Vegas Summer League performance got him a shoutout from @KDTrey5 https://t.co/uJosuSAuoW pic.twitter.com/jlBoiyehLp — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) July 20, 2017

Added, Kyle Kuzma showed out in Vegas. Over seven games, he averaged 21.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.10 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in Vegas. Kuzma’s ability to stuff the stat sheet, his leadership and a few highlight dunks impressed those in Vegas. Some have compared him to Warriors forward Draymond Green for Kuzma’s versatility and Michigan roots. Los Angeles might have got themselves a steal at the end of the 2017 NBA Draft first round.

Otherwise, last year’s picks looked good. 2016 No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram looked good in his one appearance. Ivica Zubac looked solid too. He did not dominate as you would expect a second-year player with NBA experience to do. However, Zubac was one of the better centers in the league.

Plus, the Lakers got extensive looks at some players who warrant preseason and G-League consideration.

Ultimately, the Lakers left Las Vegas as winners in more ways than one. Yes, it is only Summer League and there is no telling if they can carry these performances into the regular season. Either way, it is good to get a first glimpse at the Lakers’ young talent against their peers. Lakers fans will hope this is only the beginning to winning something that actually matters.

