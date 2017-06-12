Los Angeles Rams: Do Not Worry About Jared Goff in 2017

Should the L.A. Rams worry about second-year QB Jared Goff?

I love the narrative that QB Jared Goff could lose his starting job before the 2017 season concludes.

Recently, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Goff was the starting quarterback right now. He said he owed it to his team to play the best players who help them win, including at the quarterback position.

“We’re trying to win football games and whoever we feel like gives us the best chance is who’s going to play behind center,” McVay said per the team’s official website.

This comes only a year after L.A. traded for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, which they used to select Goff. McVay doubled-down on those comments after an O.T.A’s session.

“We have confidence in Sean as well. … We’re going to play the guys that give us the ability to win football games and the guys that are competing at the highest level.” McVay said via ESPN. “Clearly, Jared has done that so far.”

Do not kid yourself. The Rams best chance to win comes with Goff at quarterback. For whatever reason, Sean Mannion has some fans in the local media as everyone pretends that he is better than Goff. However, Mannion won’t beat out Goff in training camp or the season.

I do understand the cause for concern when it comes to Goff. He threw more interceptions than touchdowns and Goff completed less than 55 percent of his throws. Plus, the Rams rookie quarterback did not win a game in seven starts.

Goff also rated as the No. 33 best QB, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked dead last in QB total value per play and overall value, per Football Outsiders.

For comparison, fellow rookie QB Carson Wentz graded as the No. 21 best QB per PFF. Meanwhile, F.O. ranked the Eagles rookie No. 15 in total value and No. 16 in value per play. Wentz was taken only one pick after Goff so you see the reasons for concern.

One year on, who would you rather build your franchise around? Jared Goff or Carson Wentz? pic.twitter.com/D4aue7ChxO — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 6, 2017

Nonetheless, let’s not act like Goff was given every reason to succeed in 2016. Last season’s coaching staff could barely handle the pressures of the new market. Did we really expect Fisher to handle Goff when he could barely handle his own job?

Look at how the extending and firing Jeff Fisher unfolded. Plus, there was the whole NFL Hard Knocks circus in town. Goff was also in a QB battle with Case Keenum for the entire offseason, but that is relative.

Not to mention, the Rams roster was not that talented. RB Todd Gurley took steps back in 2016. The offensive line let Goff get sacked 26 times through seven starts. WR Tavon Austin led a Rams receiving corps that was not at all impressive.

Now, it appears that the Rams have addressed some of those concerns. They reshuffled the offensive line and signed Pro Bowl OT Andrew Whitworth. Whitworth and OL Rodger Saffold should protect Goff’s blind side well while the right side sorts itself out with position battles.

Moreover, the Rams added WR Robert Woods to help at the receiver position. They also signed RB Lance Dunbar to spell Gurley. Further, L.A. drafted TE Gerald Everett and WR Cooper Kupp. The added competition should correlate to an improved offense with Goff under center.

On defense, Los Angeles now employs Wade Phillips. The defense was good under the last regime, but Phillips has made a reputation for turning defenses around. According to Yahoo, Wade has made statements on seven defenses in 27 years. This year’s statement includes shifting the defense to a 3-4 scheme which should help the Rams pressure the quarterback.

All the Rams’ improvements should help Goff so it is curious that people are still worried about the 2016 No. 1 pick.

1. FYI on #Rams OTA: Jared Goff looked good again, and dropped an absolute dime over DB coverage & into the hands of Robert Woods for a TD — Vincent Bonsignore (@DailyNewsVinny) June 5, 2017

Either way, Goff is putting in the work to improve after a bad season. He got instructions from QB guru Tom House. He’s also spent a ton of time at the Rams facility, per ESPN. Considering Goff was worried about the draft and the Rams were worried about relocation a year ago, these are considerable changes in his offseason program. Thus, Goff is impressing his coaches and teammates with his command and understanding of the offense.

At the end of the day, Goff can really only improve off his horrible rookie seasons. Throw away last season as the team was still getting acclimated to Southern California.

Clearly, Goff is showing the work ethic to improve in his second year. Added, the Rams can not afford to abandon the Goff experiment this early. They traded too much to get him and they’ve invested too much in the talent around him. Unlike last year, Goff will be given every opportunity to succeed this year. It is almost blasphemy to assume that Goff won’t be the starter for the Rams.

Hence, the 2016 No. 1 pick has to prove that fans and critics do not have anything to worry about. This is Goff’s year to show that the bust label doesn’t apply to him.

Do you think Jared Goff will improve in 2017?

Follow Pete D. Camarillo on Twitter.