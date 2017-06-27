First, props to UCLA alum and Los Angeles native Russell Westbrook for his first regular season MVP. Westbrook deserved it for getting his team into the playoffs despite Kevin Durant bouncing via free agency. He also racked up a ton of triple doubles for the season.

Shout out to Kawhi Leonard for being the only candidate nominated for Defensive Player of the Year and MVP. The Riverside, Calif. native did not win either award but he should be a candidate for both again next season.

Additionally, James Harden was nominated for the MVP award. The Los Angeles native was in the running for damn near averaging a triple double and getting the Rockets into the playoffs.

Once again, the Warriors had their share of nominees. Golden State sixth man Andre Iguodala was nominated for the Sixth Man of the Year award. The award went to former Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon, but Iggy was a key reserve for the Warriors.

Speaking of the L.A. to Rockets connection, former Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni won coach of the year for his role in turning Houston around this season.

Otherwise, Draymond Green finally took home the DPOY. After being nominated the past few seasons, the Warriors forward finally beat out Kawhi for the honor. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was also a finalist for the award.

Bob Myers also won an award for the Warriors. Golden State’s GM won the Executive of the Year Award for the second time.

Ultimately, the award show received great reviews from media and players in attendance or watching from home. Drake hosted and he kept the inagural ceremony funny.

Let’s see how the West Coast NBA teams finish in the awards next season.

