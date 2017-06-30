Q: You’ve covered both the Lakers and Clippers this past season, for those who have never covered an NBA game, what do you remember most about your first impression of the press room at the Staples?

A: My first experience was an ESPN game of the Clippers vs. the Spurs, and I wasn’t even really there to cover the game. I was there to write a Clippers notebook and a feature on Dewayne Dedmon of the Spurs, who is from the city in the coverage area of my newspaper. Everywhere I looked, there were reporters I knew and respected, such as JA Adande, Brad Turner and Ramona Shelburne. I was constantly watching these people pass by and telling myself, “Oh my god, that’s Ramona. And there’s JA.” I was fanboying to myself practically the whole time.

Q: Overall, what are you looking forward to most when free agency opens on the first?

A: I love the craziness of it all. I’m a heavy Twitter user, so I’m constantly refreshing to see what deals have happened, who got traded where, and so on. I’m also going to be reading a lot and listening to podcasts so I can stay up to date on all the analysis of what goes down. That part of it is fun for me.

Q: Speaking of free agents, the Clippers have Chris Paul and Blake Griffin both testing the market? Can the Clippers keep both? If not, who is the priority? Blake or Chris?

A: Well, part of that changed Wednesday morning when Paul got traded to the Houston Rockets for like six players and a draft pick. So we know the answer there. That deal was interesting to me because Rockets GM Daryl Morey proved his genius once again. He’s always an executive to advocate getting the players first and figuring out the rest later. For Paul, he couldn’t make it happen with the Clippers. And with the Golden State Warriors being what they are, I think you’ll see teams try to get multiple stars just for the opportunity to compete in the playoffs.

Which leads to Griffin. Part of me thinks the Clippers will offer him the five-year max deal, especially now that Paul left. To me, they can’t let go Griffin, who’s their de facto best player on the roster. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics have been interested in him for some time and the Denver Nuggets like him, too. Plus, Griffin has shown he’s prone to injury. So if the Clippers have doubts, Griffin could easily walk. I just think it’s too much money to leave behind. Griffin likes L.A. and he might want to pull a Russell Westbrook and decide to take over a team that just had its star player leave. go

Q: What should the Clippers backup plan be if they lose either Chris, Blake or both superstars?

A: They’ve lost one in Paul, and got some good return back. Patrick Beverly is younger and plays good defense, and the Clippers addressed Paul’s shooting prowess with Lou Williams and Sam Dekker. The also got a 2018 first-round pick and some other guys. But that doesn’t move the needle at all in terms of competing with the Warriors. They need another All-Star-level player to pair with Griffin, but if Griffin signs for the max, the Clippers will go over the salary cap with that deal alone. They still need to fill out the rest of the roster, and with JJ Redick likely gone and various guys from last season on one-year deals for low prices, I don’t see how the Clippers making any significant moves. They just don’t have the assets to entice other teams.

If Griffin leaves, the Clippers could make a play for Paul Milsap, Gordon Hayward or Paul George, all versatile forwards on their previous teams. But again, those players don’t help you beat Golden State. In my opinion, if Griffin also leaves, the Clippers should blow it up, trade players for picks and young players, and just start over.