Podcasts come and go but takes last forever. Pete and Kenneth got more NFL talk surrounding the Cowboys being Cowboys.

They also talk about Mount Rushmore’s for random NFL teams. Plus, the Touchdowns and Tangents podcasts features the latest training camp injuries, hold outs, cuts and signings.

This podcast is more than a football podcast for football heads by football heads. TDs & Tangents features topical tangents and endless banter surrounding the NFL, culture, and society. That means race, sex, hip hop, food, politics, economics, religion and almost everything else comes up during this football podcast.

Left Coast Sports is proud to become the new home for the Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast. The podcast by Pete D. Camarillo and Kenneth Berry already features about 30 episodes of content surrounding the NFL and other topical cultural tangents. This duo has been deflating the sports podcast competition since 2015.

Give Tds & Tangents a listen here, on Spreaker, on Soundcloud, the iHeartradio app, in Apple Podcast app or the Google Music store. You can also follow Touchdowns and Tangents on Twitter, like them on Facebook and add them on Instagram. Trust their process.