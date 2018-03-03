What’s in the title?

Ain’t No Lemon Pepper Wings in Wakanda was the original title because Kenny likes to make as many Black Panther references as possible. However, they settle on Ain’t No Lemon Pepper Wings in God’s Plan as a tribute to how they settled beef with a Drake song on some chicken a year ago.

Aint No Lemon Pepper Wings in God’s Plan

This broadcast is like going to the food spot down the block after being mad hesitant about it for three weeks but once you’re like damn, “My whole life has changed, since you came in.” Genuine still the G.O.A.T.

Kenny & Pete bring you the latest free agency, college football & franchise tag news. There’s some Rams and Raiders rants. Then the pre-combine analysis happens. Calls were taken & takes were made. People get cut off by Pete’s quick hang up button. Shout out to Smittys Famous Fish & Chicken.

Shout out to Smittys Famous Fish & Chicken. For any & all sponsorship & collaboration opportunities, email us at touchdownsandtangents@gmail.com Interact with the show on Twitter & Instagram & with Pete & Kenny. @PeteCertified @OzoGrande