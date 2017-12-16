Listen to “Fist Fight at the Fifty” on Spreaker.

That’s right Kenneth and Pete took the Touchdowns and Tangents podcast to 50 episode. The duo reflect on the legacy of the show. They share their favorite moments as well as the sacrifices they’ve made to keep the show going. How did they find their sound and their brand? Listen to find out.

On top of that, they attack the usual topical NFL topics. There’s a new game of touchdown or tangent too. Eli Manning, Crabtree-Talib, social justice and many more topics are addressed before some epic rants.

Touchdowns and Tangents is always live and always topical. The show is always live and the archive will never die.