What’s going on with the rookies in the AFC West? Who is sticking out and who needs work? Kenneth and Pete also talk about the latest NFL training camp injuries. They share thoughts on the referees becoming full-time employees. Plus, they laugh about that Los Angeles football fight between the Chargers and Rams. The Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast is the unofficial home of the AFC West Podcast for the Greatness Podcast Network.

This podcast is more than a football podcast for football heads by football heads. TDs & Tangents features topical tangents and endless banter surrounding the NFL, culture, and society. That means race, sex, hip hop, food, politics, economics, religion and almost everything else comes up during this football podcast.

Left Coast Sports is proud to become the new home for the Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast. The podcast by Pete D. Camarillo and Kenneth Berry already features about 30 episodes of content surrounding the NFL and other topical cultural tangents. This duo has been deflating the sports podcast competition since 2015.

Give Tds & Tangents a listen here, on Spreaker, on Soundcloud, the iHeartradio app, in Apple Podcast app or the Google Music store. You can also follow Touchdowns and Tangents on Twitter, like them on Facebook and add them on Instagram. Trust their process.