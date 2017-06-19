The Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast covers the NFL’s latest cuts and trades with mini-camps underway or concluding for teams this week. Kenneth Berry and Pete D. Camarillo also highlight which professional athletes they want to see take on NFL players in the boxing ring and on the field. They also highlight the 10 top rookies of this year’s NFL Draft.

On the way, Tds and Tangents Podcast gets into the latest NBA news, McGregor versus Mayweather fight, trap music releases this week and sucker punching of XXXTenacion.

What is the Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast?

This podcast is more than a football podcast for football heads by football heads. TDs & Tangents features topical tangents and endless banter surrounding the NFL, culture, and society. That means race, sex, hip hop, food, politics, economics, religion and almost everything else comes up during this football podcast.

