Your Pro Day ain’t on my playlist

The Touchdowns and Tangents podcast gives you free agency updates on Sheldon Richardson, Ndamukong Suh, Morgan Burnett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jordan Matthews, Michael Crabtree, Mike Wallace and Allen Hurns. There are updates on Georgia, USC and UCLA Pro Days for NFL Draft folks.

Chris Simmons from FullPressCoverage.com calls into the show to give some insights on the Oakland Raiders latest moves as well as Jon Gruden’s vision. There’s also a topical tangent about Frank Gore‘s Legacy.

Kenneth and Pete have their levels right and phone line back up this week. Kenny’s mom calls in to share the importance of proper running technique. The guys also touch on Rod Woodson‘s controversial comments on the Oakland Raiders. There’s an introduction to the ultimate walkout/NFL draft music playlist. What is the playlist to your greatest moments of glory and accomplishment? Shout out to Lil’ Wayne’s The Sky’s the Limit for making an appearance on Pete’s playlist and this week’s outro.

Also, pay attention for the tease about future live streaming. You’ll die laughing at some of the Clemson Pro Day and Chris Long takes too. Plus, Why do d-linemen keep going to the 3–4 defense?

