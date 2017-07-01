Kenneth Berry and PeteD. Camarillo finds themselves on tangents about the BET experience and the 3-on-3 league. The Raiders’ paydays and the death of the Clippers also come up in this week’s Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast. Plus, more Jim Irsay, Vince Young and an NFL Flag Football League?! Yes, Draymond Green, the Ball family and the pettiest players in football are discussed too.

What is the Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast?

This podcast is more than a football podcast for football heads by football heads. TDs & Tangents features topical tangents and endless banter surrounding the NFL, culture, and society. That means race, sex, hip hop, food, politics, economics, religion and almost everything else comes up during this football podcast.

Listen to "Ball and Boujee at the Irsay Experience" on Spreaker.

