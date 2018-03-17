Free Agency ain’t free bruh…

Kirk Cousins cashed out and so did many other mediocre free agents. Michael is a guest, a NBA radio host and he gives us a run down on the Chiefs visions. Pete teases his Raiders self-hatred but never really admits to it. The show tries to get a Raiders writer on the air but some technical difficulties prevent that.

Tune in next week to see if Kenny and Pete can get their levels right. Plus, Pete will actually give his take on the Raiders moves or lack there of. Not to mention, there will be a Raiders expert and possibly another guest.

Free agency ain’t free and neither is the podcast. Like, share subscribe and we’ll appreciate you forever.

