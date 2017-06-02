ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Golden State Warriors, Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

The Warriors took a 62-50 lead into halftime.

Q3: Steph Finishes What Zaza Started

Zaza Pachulia sparked the Warriors out of the gate, although Kevin Durant started the quarter with a three, as he got a banker to drop from his right hip with the foul on Kevin Love.

Pachulia then drew a charge on Tristan Thompson, which led to Stephen Curry running pick-and-roll up top with Pachulia and swishing from the top, forcing Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue to call timeout as the Warriors jumped out to a 67-52 lead with 9:46 remaining.

Curry wasn’t done, hitting a three in transition, assisted by Durant, out of the timeout, then shaking and baking on the right arc against J.R. Smith with LeBron James helping, and that gave Golden State a 73-52 lead with 7:55 to play.

LeBron answered with a triple right back, then Love hit a three on an offensive tap from James, but Zaza struck again with a reverse flip shot on a feed from Steph.

Curry missed his next trey attempt, and LeBron missed a jumper, only to recover the ball and slam it home with no one there to rim-protect, and that prompted Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown to call timeout with Golden State’s lead trimmed to 75-60 with 6:22 to play.

Out of the timeout, Steph was inexplicable left open out of another pick-and-roll, then Klay Thompson finally hit a jumper, and Curry made bad passes to Pachulia and David West, the latter which resulted in a back-court violation.

The lapse didn’t last long, though, even as Thompson missed again (3-for-14 for the game), and LeBron found Kyrie Irving on a cut for a layup to cut the Warriors’ lead to twelve, because Durant took Richard Jefferson off the dribble from the right wing, crossed him over with a step-back behind-the-back dribble, and swished the jumper.

Brown inserted James McAdoo, as he had done late with about thirty seconds left in the first half, and LeBron took him off the dribble, only to have Durant there for the help and the disruption at the rim.

Jefferson fouled Durant in the backcourt, not knowing the Cavs were in the penalty.

Then Durant blocked a drive by James, and Curry pulled up in transition from the top over Smith, high-stepping back on defense, and the Warriors re-established a stranglehold on the game with an 87-68 lead with just 1:52 to go in the quarter.

James drew a foul but missed both free throws, Draymond Green posted him up on the left block after that, and drew a foul as he willed the ball in for an and-one.

Later, after misses by Patrick McCaw late in the shot clock and a missed jumper by Deron Williams after a series of crossovers up top against Curry, the ball swung around to Draymond from the left arc and he buried it, the assist to McCaw.

Kyrie countered with a three and Steph missed a heave from beyond halfcourt, and Goldn State held a 93-72 lead heading into the final frame.

Q4 notes:

Q4

… ic inside 95-72

D West missed a chippy Shumpert misses jumper

Clark makes a jumper 97-72 Dubs

Jefferson fouled converted 2 95-74 Dubs

DWest fouled by Jefferson on the rebound.

Draymond fouled on dunk attempt by Jefferson. Made 1 of 2. 96-74 Warriors

LeBron missed followed by two Clark misses.

Love fouled by Andre.

Shumpert missed Green rebound Klay missed a three.

Love fouled

Official Timeout @ 8:57 mark with Warriors leading 96-74

Love made both Ft’s 96-76

KD fouled made both 98-76 Warriors

LBJ made a mid range jumper 98-78

Andre misses short range

LeBron missed Durant outlet to Green 100-78

Shumpert made a jumper 100-80 Warriors

Draymond missed a 3 followed by Shumpert missed 3.

Warriors bring ball to half court called timeout with 6:05 left

Leading 100-80

Clark misses a corner 3. Love called for and offensive foul.

Curry with layup 102-80 Warriors

Love with followup 102-82 Dubs

Kyrie converted on a dribble drive 102-84 Warriors

On a break Steph to KD who knocked down a trey, 105-84 Warriors

Timeout Cavs with 4:04 left. 105-84

Cavs miss

KD drained another 3 108-84

Dahntay Jones made a 3 108-87 Warriors

They traded misses.

Draymond fouled Jones who made both 108-89

Barnes with assist to McAdoo for layup 110-89

Cavs miss then Barnes makes a three as 24 second clock was about to expire 113-89

After trading misses Dahntay Jones fouled and makes both free throws 113-91 Warriors.

Dubs run clock out win the game and take 1-0 lead in finals series and go to 13-0 in this post season.

(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @mkt594)