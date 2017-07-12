PREVIEW: 2017 NBA Summer League: #22 Golden State Warriors (0-3) at #11 Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) – Will Looney Return For Rematch?
#22 Golden State Warriors at #11 Minnesota Timberwolves
Tip-Off: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, – 3:30 PM PDT
Location: Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
TV: ESPN 2 Radio: Warriors App
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Minnesota Timberwolves
PG: Marcus Paige
SG: Levi Randolph
SF: C.J. Williams
PF: Raphiael Putney
C: Matt Costello
Head Coach: Ryan Saunders
Golden State Warriors
PG: Bryce Alford
SG: Patrick McCaw
SF: Alex Hamilton
PF: Jordan Bell
C: Damian Jones
Head Coach: Chris DeMarco
Injury Report
Chris Boucher will not play (ACL rehab).
Jordan Bell is expected to play (head injury).
Game Notes
- DeMarco said Kevon Looney‘s “allergic reaction” affected his eyes:
- Alford was happy with his overall game in the loss yesterday:
