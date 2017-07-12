Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Let's Go Warriors
PREVIEW: 2017 NBA Summer League: #22 Golden State Warriors (0-3) at #11 Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) – Will Looney Return For Rematch?
Posted by on July 12, 2017

#22 Golden State Warriors at #11 Minnesota Timberwolves

Tip-Off: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, – 3:30 PM PDT

Location: Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN 2 Radio: Warriors App

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG: Marcus Paige

SG: Levi Randolph

SF: C.J. Williams

PF: Raphiael Putney

C: Matt Costello

Head Coach: Ryan Saunders

Golden State Warriors

PG: Bryce Alford

SG: Patrick McCaw

SF: Alex Hamilton

PF: Jordan Bell

C: Damian Jones

Head Coach: Chris DeMarco

Injury Report

Chris Boucher will not play (ACL rehab).

Jordan Bell is expected to play (head injury).

Game Notes

  • DeMarco said Kevon Looney‘s “allergic reaction” affected his eyes:
  • Alford was happy with his overall game in the loss yesterday:


(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @draftexpress, @247hoops, NBAE/Getty)