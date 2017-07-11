PREVIEW: 2017 NBA Summer League: Golden State Warriors (0-2) at Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) – Looney Out With Allergic Reaction
Posted byon
Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves
Tip-Off: Monday, July 11, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT
Location: Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
TV: ESPN 2 Radio: Warriors App
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Minnesota Timberwolves
PG: Marcus Paige
SG: Levi Randolph
SF: C.J. Williams
PF: Raphiael Putney
C: Matt Costello
Head Coach: Flip Saunders
Golden State Warriors
PG: Xavier Munford
SG: Jabari Brown
SF: Patrick McCaw
PF: Jordan Bell
C: Damian Jones
Head Coach: Chris DeMarco
Injury Report
Chris Boucher will not play (ACL rehab).
Jordan Bell is expected to play (head injury).
Game Notes
- “Warriors assistant Jarron Collins says Kevon Looney will probably miss tonight’s summer league game after having an allergic reaction” — 95.7 The Game
- Kevon Looney is focused on improving his rebounding from Game 1 of Summer League. He said he missed a few in both halves against the 76ers.
- Chris DeMarco said the decision to have Bell come off the bench for Jones and Looney wasn’t for any particular reason because they’ll all end up sharing minutes and playing together anyway
(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via NBAE/Getty)