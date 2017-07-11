Quantcast
PREVIEW: 2017 NBA Summer League: Golden State Warriors (0-2) at Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) – Looney Out With Allergic Reaction
Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

Tip-Off: Monday, July 11, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT

Location: Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN 2 Radio: Warriors App

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG: Marcus Paige

SG: Levi Randolph

SF: C.J. Williams

PF: Raphiael Putney

C: Matt Costello

Head Coach: Flip Saunders

Golden State Warriors

PG: Xavier Munford

SG: Jabari Brown

SF: Patrick McCaw

PF: Jordan Bell

C: Damian Jones

Head Coach: Chris DeMarco

Injury Report

Chris Boucher will not play (ACL rehab).

Jordan Bell is expected to play (head injury).

Game Notes

  • “Warriors assistant Jarron Collins says Kevon Looney will probably miss tonight’s summer league game after having an allergic reaction” — 95.7 The Game
  • Kevon Looney is focused on improving his rebounding from Game 1 of Summer League. He said he missed a few in both halves against the 76ers.
  • Chris DeMarco said the decision to have Bell come off the bench for Jones and Looney wasn’t for any particular reason because they’ll all end up sharing minutes and playing together anyway


(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via NBAE/Getty)