PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (56-14) at Dallas Mavericks (30-39) — Brothers Stephen And Seth Curry Face Off
Posted by on March 21, 2017

Golden State Warriors (55-14) at Dallas Mavericks (30-29)

Tip-Off: Tuesday, March 20, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT

Location: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.3, 1.0)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.0)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 196-38, 0.838)

Dallas Mavericks (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Yogi Ferrell (9.8, 2.3, 3.7)

SG: Seth Curry (10.0, 2.0, 2.2)

SF: Wesley Matthews (14.0, 3.2, 2.1)

PF: Harrison Barnes (11.8, 4.7, 1.5)

C: Dirk Nowitzki (21.8, 7.8, 2.5)

Head Coach: Rick Carlisle (career: 690-510, 0.575)

Injury Report

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left hip strain) is out, Kevin Durant (left knee) is out.

Mavericks: None

Previous Matchups

Game Notes