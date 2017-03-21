Golden State Warriors (55-14) at Dallas Mavericks (30-29)
Tip-Off: Tuesday, March 20, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT
Location: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.3, 1.0)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.0)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 196-38, 0.838)
Dallas Mavericks (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Yogi Ferrell (9.8, 2.3, 3.7)
SG: Seth Curry (10.0, 2.0, 2.2)
SF: Wesley Matthews (14.0, 3.2, 2.1)
PF: Harrison Barnes (11.8, 4.7, 1.5)
C: Dirk Nowitzki (21.8, 7.8, 2.5)
Head Coach: Rick Carlisle (career: 690-510, 0.575)
Injury Report
Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left hip strain) is out, Kevin Durant (left knee) is out.
Mavericks: None
Previous Matchups
- Mavericks at Warriors, on December 30, 2016, the Warriors defeated the Mavericks 108-99 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: KLAY SCORES 17 OF 29 POINTS IN 3RD, WARRIORS (29-5) FEND OFF DALLAS MAVERICKS (10-24), 108-99
- Mavericks at Nets, on March 18, 2017, the Mavericks defeated the Nets 111-104 at the Barclays Center. Nowitzki scores 23, leads Mavericks over Nets 111-104