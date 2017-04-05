Golden State Warriors (64-14) at Phoenix Suns (22-56)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, April 05, 2017, – 7:00 PM PDT

Location: Talking Stick Sport Arena, Phoenix, AZ

TV: NBC Sports BA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.4, 1.0)

PF: Matt Barnes (8.2, 4.6, 1.8)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 204-38, 0.843)

Phoenix Suns (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Tyler Ulis (6.4, 1.5, 3.5)

SG: Devin Booker (17.8, 2.8, 3.0)

SF: Derrick Jones (4.4, 2.2, 0.3)

PF: Marquese Chriss (9.1, 4.2, 0.7)

C: Alex Len (6.9, 6.2, 0.7)

Head Coach: Earl Watson (career: 31-80, 0.279)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is questionable, Andre Iguodala (rest) is out, Draymond Green (rest) is out.

Suns: Leandro Barbosa (hamstring) is out, Eric Bledsoe (coach’s decision) is out, Tyson Chandler (coach’s decision) is out, Brandon Knight (back) is out, TJ Warren (illness) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes