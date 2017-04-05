Golden State Warriors (64-14) at Phoenix Suns (22-56)
Tip-Off: Wednesday, April 05, 2017, – 7:00 PM PDT
Location: Talking Stick Sport Arena, Phoenix, AZ
TV: NBC Sports BA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.4, 1.0)
PF: Matt Barnes (8.2, 4.6, 1.8)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 204-38, 0.843)
Phoenix Suns (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Tyler Ulis (6.4, 1.5, 3.5)
SG: Devin Booker (17.8, 2.8, 3.0)
SF: Derrick Jones (4.4, 2.2, 0.3)
PF: Marquese Chriss (9.1, 4.2, 0.7)
C: Alex Len (6.9, 6.2, 0.7)
Head Coach: Earl Watson (career: 31-80, 0.279)
Injury Report
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is questionable, Andre Iguodala (rest) is out, Draymond Green (rest) is out.
Suns: Leandro Barbosa (hamstring) is out, Eric Bledsoe (coach’s decision) is out, Tyson Chandler (coach’s decision) is out, Brandon Knight (back) is out, TJ Warren (illness) is questionable.
Previous Matchups
- Suns at Warriors On December 3, 2016, the Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns 138-109 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: 13 Assists From Draymond And A 20-Point Q3 From Curry Helps Warriors (17-3) Finish Off Phoenix Suns (7-14), 138-109
- Trail Blazers at Timberwolves, on April 3, 2017, the Timberwolves defeated the Trail Blazers 110-109 at the Target Center. Rockets, without Harden, send Suns to 12th straight loss
- Timberwolves at Warriors On April 2, 2017, the Warriors beat the Timberwolves 121-107 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Stephen Curry With More Wizardry, Warriors (64-14) Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves (31-46), 121-107