Andre Iguodala agreed to a new 3 year, $48 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors. After reportedly meeting with the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings, Iguodala and the Warriors were finally able to come to an agreement on the amount of money and years with his new contract. With reports that Iguodala had an “excellent” meeting with the Rockets and the Kings potentially offering much more money, the Warriors didn’t want to take any chances of losing their most important player off the bench.

The core of the team that won 67 games in regular season and went 16-1 in the playoffs is signed for the next few years. Now the Warriors will focus on filling out the rest of the roster. Golden State still has a $5.2 million exception to use, but the majority of their signings figure to be used with the vet minimum.

One player the Warriors have expressed interest in according to Adrian Wojnarowski is Nick Young. Young, who has spent the last few seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, would be a nice weapon off the bench. Last season with the Lakers, Young averaged 13.2 points a game and shot 40 percent from three.

Another option they could be looking at, according to columnist Marcus Thompson II, is 40 year old veteran Vince Carter. Carter, who played with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, showed he can still contribute to a team. Entering his 20th season in the NBA, Carter may want the opportunity to come back to the team that drafted him and compete for a ring.

Thompson also suggests that the Warriors could be eyeing free agent Michael Beasley. The former #2 overall pick in the 2008 draft, had a very productive year in Milwaukee last season and could potentially join the Warriors and backup Draymond Green at the power forward position.

As for the center position, with David West signed and young players Damian Jones and Jordan Bell, the Warriors will have some decisions to make with who they sign. JaVale McGee wants to come back, and would take less money to remain with the team according to Thompson. Zaza Pachulia would like to return to the Warriors as well. Both players would have to take the vet minimum if they are to come back. Golden State is also interested in Spurs free agent center Dewayne Dedmon according to NBA Insider Sam Amick, though he may now be out of their price range after the Iguodala deal.

It should be interesting to see how the Warriors decide to fill out the rest of the roster.