The Sports Daily > Let's Go Warriors
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (55-14) at Oklahoma City Thunder (40-29) — Durant In Town But Not On-Court For OKC Road Trip Part II
Posted by on March 20, 2017

Golden State Warriors (55-14) at Oklahoma City Thunder (40-29)

Tip-Off: Monday, March 20, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Chesapeake Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.3, 1.0)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.0)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 195-38, 0.837)

Oklahoma City Thunder (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Russell Westbrook (22.5, 6.1, 7.9)

SG: Victor Oladipo (16.0, 4.3, 3.7)

SF: Andre Roberson (4.5, 3.9, 0.8)

PF: Taj Gibson (9.4, 6.3, 1.0)

C: Steven Adams (7.5, 6.4, 0.8)

Head Coach: Billy Donovan (career: 95-56, 0.629)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.

Thunder: None

Previous Matchups

Game Notes