Golden State Warriors (55-14) at Oklahoma City Thunder (40-29)
Tip-Off: Monday, March 20, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: Chesapeake Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.3, 1.0)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.0)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 195-38, 0.837)
Oklahoma City Thunder (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Russell Westbrook (22.5, 6.1, 7.9)
SG: Victor Oladipo (16.0, 4.3, 3.7)
SF: Andre Roberson (4.5, 3.9, 0.8)
PF: Taj Gibson (9.4, 6.3, 1.0)
C: Steven Adams (7.5, 6.4, 0.8)
Head Coach: Billy Donovan (career: 95-56, 0.629)
Injury Report
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.
Thunder: None
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Thunder, on February 10, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Thunder 112-107 at the Cesepeake Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WESTBROOK’S 47 NO MATCH FOR 34-26-26 FROM WARRIORS’ (46-8) BIG THREE AS OKC THUNDER (31-24) SUCCUMBS, 130-114
- Kings at Thunder, on March 18, 2017, the Thunder defeated the Warriors 110-94 at the Cesepeake Energy Arena. OKC Thunder: No rest for Westbrook, but Thunder handles Kings