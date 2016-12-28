Toronto Raptors (22-8) at Golden State Warriors (27-5)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBAY, NBATV Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.1, 4.2, 5.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.5, 2.1)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.2, 8.6, 4.5)

PF: Draymond Green (10.6, 8.7, 7.3)

C: Zaza Pachulia (4.7, 5.9, 2.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 167-29, 0.852)

Toronto Raptors (PPG, RPG, APG)

G: Kyle Lowry (21.9, 4.7, 7.2)

SG: DeMar DeRozan (27.5, 5.3, 4.1)

SF: DeMarre Carroll (9.7, 3.3, 1.0)

PF: Pascal Siakam (5.3, 3.5, 0.5)

C: Jonas Valanciunas (12.4, 9.8, 0.8)

Head Coach: Dwayne Casey (career: 285-261, 0.522)

Injury Report

Raptors: Jared Sullinger (foot) is out, Delon Wright (shoulder) is out, Terrence Ross (wrist) is expected to play.

Warriors: No injuries to report.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

The Raptors don’t attempt many shots behind the three-point line, they don’t run a fast-paced offense and they settle for midrange jumpers often, yet they are scoring 114.3 points per 100 possessions…By not turning the ball over and getting to the free throw line, Coach Dwane Casey’s team creates easy opportunities on the offensive side of the court and causes opposing defenders to have to worry about playing physical against drives to the rim, lest they pick up more fouls. This is a game plan tailor-made for one of the team’s stars, DeMar DeRozan. — Neil Greenberg , Washington Post

, Washington Post The Warriors have now played 118 games since their last two-game slide, a pair of defeats at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans in April 2015. — James Herbert, CBS Sports

