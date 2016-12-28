Toronto Raptors (22-8) at Golden State Warriors (27-5)
Tip-Off: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBAY, NBATV Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.1, 4.2, 5.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.5, 2.1)
SF: Kevin Durant (26.2, 8.6, 4.5)
PF: Draymond Green (10.6, 8.7, 7.3)
C: Zaza Pachulia (4.7, 5.9, 2.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 167-29, 0.852)
Toronto Raptors (PPG, RPG, APG)
G: Kyle Lowry (21.9, 4.7, 7.2)
SG: DeMar DeRozan (27.5, 5.3, 4.1)
SF: DeMarre Carroll (9.7, 3.3, 1.0)
PF: Pascal Siakam (5.3, 3.5, 0.5)
C: Jonas Valanciunas (12.4, 9.8, 0.8)
Head Coach: Dwayne Casey (career: 285-261, 0.522)
Injury Report
Raptors: Jared Sullinger (foot) is out, Delon Wright (shoulder) is out, Terrence Ross (wrist) is expected to play.
Warriors: No injuries to report.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Raptors, on November 16, 2016, the Warriors defeated the Raptors 127-121 at the Air Canada Centre. Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors Box Score, November 16, 2016
- Raptors at Trail Blazers The Raptors beat the Trail Blazers 95-91 on December 27, 2016 at Moda Center. Lowry leads Raptors to 95-91 win over skidding Trail Blazers
- Warriors at Cavaliers The Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-109 on December 25, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: KYRIE HITS ANOTHER GAME-WINNER IN XMAS CLASSIC, CLEVELAND CAVS (23-6) ERASE 14-POINT DEFICIT TO BEAT WARRIORS (27-5), 109-108
Game Notes
- The Raptors don’t attempt many shots behind the three-point line, they don’t run a fast-paced offense and they settle for midrange jumpers often, yet they are scoring 114.3 points per 100 possessions…By not turning the ball over and getting to the free throw line, Coach Dwane Casey’s team creates easy opportunities on the offensive side of the court and causes opposing defenders to have to worry about playing physical against drives to the rim, lest they pick up more fouls. This is a game plan tailor-made for one of the team’s stars, DeMar DeRozan. — Neil Greenberg, Washington Post
- The Warriors have now played 118 games since their last two-game slide, a pair of defeats at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans in April 2015. — James Herbert, CBS Sports
Comments
