Dallas Mavericks (10-23) at Golden State Warriors (27-5)

Tip-Off: Friday, December 30, 2016 – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBAY, NBATV Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.2, 4.2, 5.9)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.6, 2.1)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.8, 4.6)

PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.6, 7.4)

C: Zaza Pachulia (4.7, 5.9, 2.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 167-29, 0.852)

Dallas Mavericks (PPG, RPG, APG)

G: Deron Williams (13.9, 2.4, 6.8)

SG: Wesley Matthews (15.8, 3.1, 2.2)

SF: Harrison Barnes (20.4, 5.5, 1.2)

PF: Dorian Finney-Smith (5.2, 2.8, 1.0)

C: Dirk Nowitzki (11.9, 5.1, 1.4)

Head Coach: Rick Carlisle (career: 670-494, 0.576)

Mavericks: JJ Barea (left leg muscle strain) is out A.J. Hammons (illness) is questionable, Salah Mejri (illness) is questionable, Dirk Nowitzki (illness) is questionable.

Warriors: No injuries to report.

Durant is the biggest reason the Warriors lead the league in blocked shots. Often matched against prototypical power forwards, he is mastering the art of the game-changing swat. “He’s so good offensively, you kind of forget what he can do on that side of the ball,” Thompson said. “We expect him to play like that, as far as protecting the rim and being a great defender, because he has the ability.” — Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle

Opponents are only shooting 42.9 percent against the Warriors overall this season and 32.7 percent from 3. Both clips rank as the lowest in the NBA. They force loads of misses. They just don’t gather enough of them. Opponents have gotten back 24.9 percent of their misses against the Warriors this season, the seventh-most in the league. Toronto had 19 offensive rebounds. The Cavs had 18. “The defensive possession doesn’t end until you get the rebound,” Kerr said. “That’s an important fact. We’ve really come a long way defensively. Now it’s a matter of completing a possession, getting the rebound and not giving it away on the other end.” — Anthony Slater, The Mercury News

Bogut recognized this week that teams are taking advantage of the Mavericks lineup when he and 19-year NBA veteran Dirk Nowitzki are on the court together. “(Bogut) offered to come off the bench, if that’s a better situation for us,” head coach Rick Carlisle said. “You don’t often get a player of his stature offering to come off the bench for the betterment of the team. But because of his suggestion and this situation, we have that as an option.” —CSN Bay Area Staff