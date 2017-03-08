Boston Celtics (40-24) at Golden State Warriors (52-11)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, March 8, 2017, – 7:30PM PST

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSN Bay Area Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.9, 4.5, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.8, 3.6, 2.1)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.3, 0.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.3, 8.1, 7.2)

C: Zaza Pachulia (6.4, 5.9, 1.9)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 192-35, 0.846)

Celtics (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Isaiah Thomas (29.5, 2.7, 6.2)

SG: Avery Bradley (17.1, 6.4, 2.3)

SF: Jae Crowder (13.8, 5.5, 2.1)

PF: Jonas Jerebko (4.1, 3.5, 0.8)

C: Amir Johnson (6.5, 4.7, 1.7)

Head Coach: Brad Stevens (career: 153-157, 494)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevin Durant (left knee MCL sprain and bone bruise) is out

Celtics: Al Horford (elbow) is questionable, Demetrius Jackson (illness) is out, Jerebko (flu) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Warriors at Knicks, March 5, 2017 — FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Iguodala Helps Warriors (52-11) Find Groove In 119-111 Defeat Of Atlanta Hawks (34-28)

Celtics at Clippers, March 6, 2017 — LAC 116, BOS 102

Game Notes

“‘I’m just out there playing,’ Thomas told reporters. ‘I’m not trying to score. I’m not trying to get my teammates involved. I’m being aggressive to make plays. One thing (Washington coach Lorenzo Romar) always told me was to make winning plays. Just go out there and try to make the right play.'” — Vic Tafur, San Francisco Chronicle

(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via NBAE/Getty)