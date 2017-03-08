Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Let's Go Warriors
PREVIEW: Boston Celtics (40-24) At Golden State Warriors (52-11) – The Home Road Game Against East’s Current No. 2 Seed
Posted by on March 8, 2017

Boston Celtics (40-24) at Golden State Warriors (52-11)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, March 8, 2017, – 7:30PM PST

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSN Bay Area Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.9, 4.5, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.8, 3.6, 2.1)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.3, 0.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.3, 8.1, 7.2)

C: Zaza Pachulia (6.4, 5.9, 1.9)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 192-35, 0.846)

Celtics (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Isaiah Thomas (29.5, 2.7, 6.2)

SG: Avery Bradley (17.1, 6.4, 2.3)

SF: Jae Crowder (13.8, 5.5, 2.1)

PF: Jonas Jerebko (4.1, 3.5, 0.8)

C: Amir Johnson (6.5, 4.7, 1.7)

Head Coach: Brad Stevens (career: 153-157, 494)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevin Durant (left knee MCL sprain and bone bruise) is out

Celtics: Al Horford (elbow) is questionable, Demetrius Jackson (illness) is out, Jerebko (flu) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • “‘I’m just out there playing,’ Thomas told reporters. ‘I’m not trying to score. I’m not trying to get my teammates involved. I’m being aggressive to make plays. One thing (Washington coach Lorenzo Romar) always told me was to make winning plays. Just go out there and try to make the right play.'” — Vic Tafur, San Francisco Chronicle

(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via NBAE/Getty)