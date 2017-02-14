This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Golden State Warriors at the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets took a 79-54 lead into the third quarter.

Q3: More Of The Same

Stephen Curry got an open three from the left corner fed by Patrick McCaw to start the second half, but airballed it, which was a bad omen.

Kevin Durant stuck a triple in the Nuggets’ eyes…

…Draymond Green got a layup, Jameer Nelson traveled, and JaVale McGee scored inside twice…

…but Will Barton spun on Durant and got a dunk with no help…

…and Nelson rattled in a three over Curry.

Barton lost the ball, though, and Andre Iguodala outlet to Steph who dished to McCaw for a two-hand jam and, with 5:52 remaining, the Warriors had things within a respectable range, 90-72.

Nikola Jokic then lost the ball on the dribble, stolen by Green, but Durant chose to shoot a contested three from the top and the intrigue was snuffed out right there.

Jokic drew free throws on Draymond, Durant missed a layup, and Nelson hit another triple, followed by a Jamal Murray three after Curry missed a lefty banker badly, now at 4-for-17 total and 1-for-11 from downtown.

Iguodala did well to close out the quarter, getting a bucket, a steal, and free throws, plus a three facilitated by nice defense once again by Briante Weber to force a Nelson turnover…

…but Jokic struck again at the end of the period to put the Nuggets back up big, 107-85, heading into the final frame.

Q4: Young’uns Show Life

Kerr started Weber, Ian Clark, McCaw, Kevon Looney, and Damian Jones.

Jones got a layup followed up by a Looney trey, prompting Nuggets head coach Mike Malone to call timeout as the Warriors’ deficit trimmed down to 107-90.

Out of the timeout, McCaw got an “and-one” layup, then a floater, and after Jokic stepped on the baseline on a drive against Jones, Jones scored on a strong move inside and, amazingly, the Warriors’ young bench had the game down to single-digits at 109-100 with 7:30 to play.

But the bottom fell out after that, as Barton drove in and hit a floater, McCaw missed down the left side, and Jokic scored on Jones.

Jones then got whistled for a bad screen for Weber and the comeback was officially over.

Nelson dribbled-and-popped on Weber and Barton went coast-to-coast past James McAdoo after Clark went too hard off board, and Kerr had to call timeout as Denver regained momentum, 117-100, with 5:49 to go.

The Nuggets weren’t done and eyed the NBA team three-point record, as Juancho Hernangomez picked up where he left off in the first half and hit a triple, drew three free throws on McAdoo, and hit another one on a sling pass from Barton, which tied the record at 24 made threes.

Barton scored again to cap off his 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, Clark hit a couple nifty stop-and-pops, but the Warriors ran out of time, and the Nuggets won with Murray dribbling out the clock, at the behest of Malone not to shoot a potential record-breaking three, although the Nuggets did miss two more tries before that, and Denver won handily, 132-110.

The Warriors (46-9) now head back to the Bay and face the Kings at home in two nights.

