Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Let's Go Warriors
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (26-4) at Detroit Pistons (14-17) – Draymond Green Rejoins Team After Birth Of Son
Posted by on December 23, 2016

Golden State Warriors (26-4) at Detroit Pistons (14-17)

Tip-Off: Friday, December 23, 2016 – 4:30 PM PDT

Location: The Palace, Auburn Hills, MI

TV: CSNBAY Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.4, 4.2, 5.9)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.6, 2.1)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.4, 4.6)

PF: Draymond Green (10.6, 8.8, 7.2)

C: Zaza Pachulia (4.7, 5.8, 2.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 166-28, 0.856)

Detroit Pistons (PPG, RPG, APG)

G: Reggie Jackson (13.9, 1.7, 4.8)

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (14.2, 3.5, 2.9)

SF: Marcus Morris (13.5, 4.0, 1.7)

PF: Tobias Harris (15.6, 4.9, 1.7)

C: Andre Drummond (14.0, 13.6, 1.1)

Head Coach: Stan Van Gundy (career: 461-313, 0.596)

Injury Report

Pistons: Reggie Bullock (knee) is out.

Warriors: No injuries to report.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  • The return of Green significantly buoys the team with the NBA’s best record at 26-4. He leads the Warriors in rebounds (8.8), assists (7.2) and steals (2.3), while ranking fourth on the team with 10.6 points. An early candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, Green is among the league’s top five in deflections (first, 4.5) and contested shots (fourth, 14.0). He has made crunch-time stops to help preserve four Golden State wins this season. — Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle
  • A huge comeback soon morphed into an easy blowout, as it was originally expected to be, but attached to a lesson. “It’s a good reminder that no matter who you’re playing, where you’re playing, if you don’t defend, you’re in big trouble,” Kerr said. “You have to defend to win. That’s the lesson tonight.” — Anthony Slater, The Mercury News
  • The ‘Who cares about Detroit?’ line riled up the Pistons fanbase and rookie Stanley Johnson fired back later that day. “No one is scared of playing against [Durant] on this side of town,” Johnson said. “Next year we have two games scheduled, and I know, for me, it’s circled on my schedule from now on. I think by saying that, he disrespected our whole team.” With Durant’s departure, some of the tension has surely diminished. But he rides into town with his new team on Friday night and you can bet Pistons fans will loudly remind him of the comment. — Anthony Slater


Comments