ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Toronto Raptors at the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors took a 72-55 lead into halftime.
Q3: Hot Shooting, But Toronto Keeps Pace
Klay Thompson got the Warriors scoring going on an assist from a falling Zaza Pachulia…
…but the Raptors were resilient, opening the third quarter with threes from Patrick Patterson, an and-one from Kyle Lowry, and a three from DeMarre Carroll.
Stephen Curry answered with this splash on a rather wild play…
…but Patterson hit a jumper and Lowry drilled a three.
Zaza then found Draymond Green for a cutting layup, Carroll answered with another triple, and Klay hit a trey after Lowry lost the ball, prompting Toronto head coach Dwane Casey to call timeout as the Warriors kept the pressure on, 85-72:
Later, after Lowry hit a trey, Klay hit another triple on a behind-the-back pass from Curry. Steph then scored at the rim and a dish from Green, but Terrence Ross continued his torrid shooting off the benchwith a triple over Ian Clark, giving Ross 22 points.
Out of a timeout, Draymond went coast-to-coast for a lefty past Ross after boarding a miss from DeMar DeRozan, then Curry added a lefty layup despite getting up-ended by Raptors big man Pascal Siakam (no call), and Iguodala scored on a feed from Green, giving the Warriors a twenty-point cushion at 103-83.
Winding down the third stanza, Corey Joseph drew free throws on Steph, Green made another bad pass forced to the pain, but Carroll gave the ball back and Iguodala was fouled in transition, sending him to the line with the penalty.
DeRozan ended the quarter with a buzzer-beater on a dribble-and-pop on the right side, and Golden State took a 104-87 lead into the final frame.
Q4:
[coming soon!]
(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @kurtchong)