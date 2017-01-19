ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Golden State Warriors.

The game was tied, 56-56, at halftime.

Q3: Dray And K

Draymond Green carried the Warriors out of the gate, getting a layup assisted by Stephen Curry, then a hammer dished by Zaza Pachulia, forcing OKC head coach Billy Donovan to call timeout with 9:56 remaining:

Russell Westbrook got a patented attack in the lane to drop, lefty, but Green scored inside again, this time on a switch with Westbrook guarding him in the post.

Donatas Sabonis answered with a catch-and-shoot trey, Kevin Durant hit back with one of his own, and Golden State got a little separation as Klay Thompson hit a dribble-and-pop after Westbrook traveled again in the backcourt…

…He had gotten one of those in the first half as well.

Curry then got a long rebound, went behind-the-back to split two Thunder players in transition, and found Klay on the right side for three more, already knowing that Thompson would nail the open triple:

The Warriors took a 71-63 lead with 7:11 to play as Donovan called another timeout.

Out of the timeout, both teams traded buckets before Steph hit a three with the ball hanging on the rim and finally dropping, giving the Warriors their biggest lead at 78-69 with 5:44 to go:

Green disrupted an Andre Roberson dunk from behind, but nothing came of it as Westbrook got the board and dished to Roberson for two, giving him another triple-double:

Later, Westbrook cocked a dunk, flying past the subbed-in Anderson Varejao, late on the help.

But Durant caught fire, hitting a three, Steph up-faked Westbrook and got the step inside for a lay-in, and KD displayed some awesome offensive skills by crossing over Russ and trying to scoop a layup despite a heavy hit for a foul by Enes Kanter.

Victor Oladipo finally broke the OKC drought with a righty layup, but KD came back with another three at the other end, giving him 31 points on the night, as Donovan called another timeout.

The Warriors had mounted an 89-76 lead with 2:38 left, and #SweaterMom celebrated during the timeout:

Out of the timeout, Curry made a remarkable no-look over-the-head pass to Varejao at the rim, but he passed up the shot for Ian Clark in the corner, who missed.

Kanter then lost the ball to Durant, Clark tried to finish with a reverse layup, missed badly, but there was KD for the monster two-hand smash putback:

That gave Golden State a 91-76 lead. Kanter and Steph traded free throws, and Green missed at the buzzer for a Warriors lead of 93-78 heading into the final frame.

Q4:

NOTES (to be written soon):