Golden State Warriors (25-4) at Brooklyn Nets (7-20)
Tip-Off: Thursday, December 22, 2016 – 4:30 PM PDT
Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY
TV: CSNBAY Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.7, 4.3, 5.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.5, 2.1)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.4, 4.6)
PF: Draymond Green (10.6, 8.8, 7.2)
C: Zaza Pachulia (4.2, 5.5, 2.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 165-28, 0.855)
Brooklyn Nets (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Jeremy Lin (14.4, 3.2, 5.4)
SG: Sean Kilpatrick (15.7, 4.4, 2.6)
SF: Bojan Bogdanovic (14.8, 3.3, 1.5)
PF: Trevor Booker (10.0, 8.8, 2.4)
C: Brook Lopez (20.2, 5.4, 2.6)
Head Coach: Kenny Atkinson (career: 7-20, 0.259)
Injury Report
Nets: Isaiah Whitehead (foot) is questionable.
Warriors: No injuries to report.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Nets On December 6, 2015, the Warriors defeat the Nets at the Barclays Center 114-98.Warriors move to 22-0 by pulling away from Nets, 114-98
- Nets at Raptors On Monday, December 20, 2016, the Raptors defeated the Nets 116-104 at the Air Canada Centre. Nets Falls to Raptors 116-104
- Jazz at Warriors On December 20, 2016, the Warriors defeat the Jazz 104-74 at Oracle ArenaFINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (25-4) WITH ANOTHER BLOWOUT, THIS TIME THE UTAH JAZZ (18-11), 104-74
Game Notes
-
- Kevin Durant on the Nets: “Their record isn’t good, but they’re a better team than what their record shows.”– Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle
- The Warriors are a sports phenomenon because Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson rain down threes and Kevin Durant scores points by the boatload. But they also can win games with stout defense, as they illustrated in throttling the Jazz. Durant thoroughly enjoyed the stretches of four or five possessions during which Utah came away empty. They allowed the Warriors to break into the open court, where they could flaunt their offensive wizardry. “That kind of breaks the other team’s spirit, when we get stops and then get out and start running,” Durant said. “I think that’s when we’re at our best.” — Ron Kroichick, SF Gate
- The Warriors have utilized the positioning of new center Zaza Pachulia along with the shot-blocking ability of Draymond Green and Durant to rise to the top of the NBA in blocked shots, averaging 6.4 per game. They ranked second last season, at 6.1 per game. — Monte Poole, CSN Bay Area
- “He’s bringing leadership and a lot of versatility,” said Looney of Livingston. “He can play off the ball, on the ball, he rebounds, he does it all. If we just listen, everything goes smooth.” — Ian Thomsen, NBA.com