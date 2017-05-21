AT&T CENTER, SAN ANTONIO, TX — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Golden State Warriors (2-0) at the San Antonio Spurs (0-2), Game 2 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors took a 64-55 lead into halftime.

Q3: Slow Start Cured By Durant Deadliness

The Spurs came back to start the third quarter, as Danny Green hit a triple after Draymond Green grabbed a rebound and went nearly unmolested coast-to-coast at the other end.

Klay Thompson answered with a three from the left arc, but LaMarcus Aldridge finally woke up and hit a jumper and a trey, then got a two-hand dunk down the lane on a tic-tac-toe with Patty Mills and Jonathon Simmons.

That pulled the Spurs to within 69-65 as Warriors head coach Mike Brown called timeout with 10:13 remaining to stem the tide.

After the timeout, Stephen Curry wickedly crossed over Aldridge on the right baseline and floated in a runner:

https://twitter.com/warriors/status/866120042932391936/video/1

Kevin Durant got a steal then drew a foul on Danny Green, Patrick McCaw came in and immediately got a layup from the left baseline, Curry went left side for a banker, and Durant unfairly crossed Aldridge up top and drew two more free throws.

Curry went with more wizardry, going with a behind-the-back dribble to stop and pop at the short elbow, the ball trickling in, then McCaw up-faked on a cross-court pass from KD, and scored on an attack into the paint.

Popovich sensed the game was slipping away and called timeout as the Warriors’ lead went back up to 82-73.

But Golden State gave a steady diet of Durant after the timeout, as David West connected with KD on two straight backdoor passes, the first drawing a wrapping foul by the beaten Jonathon Simmons:

https://twitter.com/cjzero/status/866123861917659137/video/1 sq

Pau Gasol finally broke a mini-Spurs drought with a three, only to have Durant return the favor with a triple from the right arc to nullify that one.

KD was feeling it, and crossed Manu Ginobili up top on a pick-and-roll with West, then pulled up for a three, drawing contact from Ginobili for the and-one:

https://twitter.com/JaeAzizi/status/866123988799377412/video/1 sq

That gave the Warriors a 96-80 lead with 3:00 to play and they started pulling away from the Spurs.

Durant added a left baseline fade-away, Ginobili did what he could to spark the Spurs, including a nice nutmeg dribble against West, leading to free throws, but the quarter ended before they could mount another run and the Warriors held a 100-88 lead after Curry free throws.

Q4: Close-Out

(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @czycvsa)