PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (36-6) at Houston Rockets (33-12) — Facing Another MVP Candidate In James Harden
Posted by on January 20, 2017

Golden State Warriors (36-6) at Houston Rockets (33-12)

Tip-Off: Friday, January 20, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.2, 6.1)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.2, 3.7, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.2, 8.6, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.7, 7.7)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.5, 6.0, 2.1)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 176-30, 0.854)

Houston Rockets (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: James Harden (28.9, 8.3, 11.6)

SG: Patrick Beverley (9.3, 6.2, 4.4)

SF: Trevor Ariza (12.7, 5.4, 2.2)

PF: Ryan Anderson (14.0, 5.2, 1.0)

C: Clint Capela (11.2, 7.7, 0.9)

Head Coach: Mike D’Antoni (career: 488-438, 0.527)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out.

Rockets: Ryan Anderson (illness) will play.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes