Golden State Warriors (36-6) at Houston Rockets (33-12)
Tip-Off: Friday, January 20, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.2, 6.1)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.2, 3.7, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (26.2, 8.6, 4.7)
PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.7, 7.7)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.5, 6.0, 2.1)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 176-30, 0.854)
Houston Rockets (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: James Harden (28.9, 8.3, 11.6)
SG: Patrick Beverley (9.3, 6.2, 4.4)
SF: Trevor Ariza (12.7, 5.4, 2.2)
PF: Ryan Anderson (14.0, 5.2, 1.0)
C: Clint Capela (11.2, 7.7, 0.9)
Head Coach: Mike D’Antoni (career: 488-438, 0.527)
Injury Report
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out.
Rockets: Ryan Anderson (illness) will play.
Previous Matchups
- Rockets at Warriors, on December 1, 2016, The Rockets defeat the Warriors in 2OT 132-127 at Oracle Arena. Warriors fall to Rockets in double overtime thriller, win streak snapped
- Milwaukee at Rockets, on January 18, 2017, the Rockets defeat the Bucks 111-92 at the Toyota Center. Clippers rout the Thunder despite losing Chris Paul to a thumb injury
- Thunder at Warriors, on January 18, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Thunder 121-100 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: DURANT TORCHES OKC THUNDER (25-19) FOR 40, WARRIORS (36-6) WIN BIG, 121-100