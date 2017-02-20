SMOOTHIE KING CENTER, NEW ORLEANS, LA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the 66th NBA All-Star Game. The West held a 97-92 lead at halftime.

Q3: Four Warriors, Russ Gets Hot

Stephen Curry yelled on a defensive rebound then fed Kevin Durant, who found Anthony Davis for a reverse slam, to start the second half.

Curry added a sweet move to split the defense and finish with a finger roll…

…but later, he had to lay down knowing Giannis Antetokounmpo was about to fly by:

A few sequences after that, Steph tried his own poster, but failed:

Durant got a couple buckets, one fed by Curry, and Draymond Green came in to have all four Warriors All-Stars on the court, and Green dished to Davis, then East head coach Brad Stevens took the first timeout as the West took a 119-114 lead with 5:51 remaining.

At the timeout, TNT showed West head coach Steve Kerr mic’d up and asking Russell Westbrook what play he wanted to run:

Out of the timeout, Kerr had his four Warriors alongside DeAndre Jordan instead of Davis, and Curry immediately found Jordan for a slam on a feed from near-halfcourt.

Antetokounmpo then posterized Steph on an offensive rebound, with Draymond’s hands on his heads and a reaction from Jordan:

Durant took offense (we think) to the throw-down on his teammate and attacked Giannis on subsequent possessions, getting a dunk and screaming “and one” on the contact with no call, then drilling a three, but also missing one over Antetokounmpo.

Klay Thompson finally found Durant for a dunk, Draymond fed Steph for a backdoor cut for a two-hand jam…

…and Curry took a foul as Kerr requested to get Steph and KD out of the game to break up the string of minutes for the four Warriors, with 2:59 to play and the West still up, 130-122.

Out of the timeout, it was Westbrook, Thompson, Gordon Hayward, Green, and Jordan.

With Klay and Draymond on the floor alongside Westbrook, Russ took over and hit four triples…

…although Isaiah Thomas held his own, and the West took a 144-139 lead into the final frame.

Q4: AD En Route To MVP

Kerr started the fourth quarter with Westbrook, Klay, Hayward, Draymond, and Jordan.

Russ hit his fifth triple, which help build the West’s lead to 165-153.

James Harden threw a halftcourt line drive to Davis, but the ball actually went in for three points. TNT’s crew thought it was a record-breaking 44 points for Westbrook, but eventually they figured out the bucket was credited to Harden.

Soon thereafter, Russ fed Davis with another alley-oop and that set the record for most points scored in an NBA All-Star Game, giving “AD” 44 points on the night:

The West would continue to feed Davis, all but solidifying an MVP trophy for him, even though Westbrook left with this dime from Harden:

With 5:25 to go, Kerr had Curry back in alongside Harden, Durant, Davis, and Marc Gasol.

Steph added a three…

…plus a scoop off the board for a “Unibrow” two-hand smash…

…and the West (29-37) cruised to a 192-182 defeat of the East (37-29).

The Warriors (47-9) coaching staff and All-Star players, including Briante Weber who played in the D-League All-Star Game, will head back to Oakland and face the Clippers at Oracle in four nights.

(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @djdmiles)