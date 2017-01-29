ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Los Angeles Clippers at the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors held a 72-51 lead at halftime.

Q3: Steph’in Amazing

Stephen Curry started the second half where he left off, hitting a jumper, then using a “hesi” on Austin Rivers for an and-one righty scoop down the right lane:

A couple sequences later, Luc M’bah a Moute spun in the lane, but got denied by Draymond Green, leading to free throws by Zaza Pachulia at the other end as he got fouled by Blake Griffin.

Curry then found Pachulia at the rim, but Griffin came back with an impressive double-clutch two-handed dunk on a roll:

After Rivers missed a three, Steph got the board and threw a touchdown pass to Klay Thompson, who tossed the ball back to a cutting Green, who got fouled by J.J Redick in the face.

Green was okay, but the referees never bothered to check the replay for a review for a possible flagrant, indicating a different set of standards for Draymond.

KD hit a late-shot clock triple over Griffin, then Klay crossed over and took Redick right baseline, leapt, threw the ball out to Green, who tapped the ball to an open Steph.

Draymond knew the shot would go in and headed back on defense confidently, but Curry utilized one more side-step to shed Griffin before canning three more points.

With 5:21 to play, the Warriors lead ballooned to 90-61.

Later, Iguodala found Durant for a dunk, DeAndre Jordan made a flying alley-oop dunk, but JaVale McGee answered with an streaking and-one to the rim as Rivers gave him a slap on the wrist.

Marreese Speights then came in and missed a triple, and Curry pulled up at the hashmark in front of Ray Felton to bury another trey:

After a Griffin basket, Steph came back with a catch-and-shoot splash from the left arc, again versus Felton, and the Warriors were now up, 103-69, with 2:43 as Curry notched his 7th triple on 11 tries.

Speights got a three, but this time it was Iguodala who hit a catch-and-shoot fed again by Durant, his 7th assist, with the Clippers paying extra attention to Curry.

Crawford missed again from distance, and Steph was on the right hashmark getting hounded before he split the defense and charged towards the hoop, getting fouled as he converted a reverse layup.

With 1:46 to go, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers called timeout before Curry’s free throw, Golden State up, 108-72.

Out of the timeout, Steph stole the ball, then got another three to drop from the deep right wing:

Another miss, another opportunity for Curry, and he raced down the right sideline for a pivot-and-shoot, which looked on line. He also got hit on the forearm by Speights, but there was no call, and the shot fell short as the other nine players fled to the other side of the court.

But Crawford missed again and when Steph got the ball next, he was fouled on a drive.

Shortly thereafter, Iguodala found Patrick McCaw open on the wing, but McCaw fit right into the culture and made an extra pass to another open Curry on the right arc, and the trey gave him 43 points on 9-for-14 from downtown:

The Clippers missed again on the last sequence of the quarter. Iguodala got the rebound, outlet to Steph with 2 seconds left, Curry made a hesi to shed another Los Angeles player, and launched from the Clippers’ three-point line.

The ball banked too hard off the glass, but was a close call nevertheless, and a delighted Oracle crowd saw their Warriors head into the final frame with a massive 117-74 lead.

During the break, Kerr had a little chat with Curry:

Q4: Mop-Up

Kerr had Shaun Livingston, Ian Clark, Iguodala, James McAdoo and Kevon Looney start the fourth period, and Iguodala soon found Looney for a dunk.

McAdoo added a put-back on a miss by Livingston, Livingston made two more patented jumpers, and McAdoo hit a long jumper as the Warriors took a 132-89 lead into a timeout.

Clark hit a long jumper, then McAdoo got a steal and fed McCaw for a layup, Looney added another bucket assisted by Anderson Varejao, then after a triple by McCaw, Varejao hit a crazy jumper to put the icing on a 144-98 cake by the Warriors (40-7).

Golden State heads up to Portland immediately to face the Blazers tomorrow in less than 24 hours.