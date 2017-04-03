ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Washington Wizards at the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors took a 67-57 lead into halftime.

Q3: SplashBrothers Stay Splashin’

Klay Thompson did what he does best out of the halftime blocks, providing two treys…

…and Patrick McCaw added an up-fake leading to a left-to-right banker in traffic.

Stephen Curry tacked on a three off a curl via Draymond Green from the top:

Later, Stephen Curry made an exquisite drive and scoop past Markieff Morris, plus the harm…

…then added a reverse layup with the show-ball up-and-under…

…drilled another triple, his eighth of the night, and the Warriors had a 100-78 lead with 2:44 remaining:

Closing out the quarter, Curry made a nice Euro-step to draw free throws, hit another jumper, and Shaun Livingston added a spin past Brandon Jennings for a layup on the left side.

Golden State took a 106-88 lead into the final frame.

Q4:

Washington stormed out of the gate with an 8-0 run capped by a Kelly Oubre, a Jennings pull-up three, and three foul shots by Oubre before Golden State head coach Steve Kerr called timeout with 9:40 remaining to stop the bleeding with his lead cut to 106-96 after leading by more than twenty points.

Out of the timeout, Bogan Bodganovic hit a three to carry over his rhythm from one late from the previous period, and suddenly the Wizards were back within single-digits, 108-99, with 7:56 to play.

Bogdanovic missed a pull-up from the left hashmark, and the Warriors countered with free throws on attacks in transition by Andre Iguodala and David West, West added two more jumpers, and with 5:49 to go, Washington head coach Scotty Brooks called timeout with Golden State upping their lead to 116-103.

[headed to film the tunnel walk — check our YouTube! We’ll be back with highlights from Q4 later!]