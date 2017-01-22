This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Golden State Warriors at the Orlando Magic.

The game was tied, 50-50, at halftime.

Q3: Steph From Deep

Serge Ibaka and Nikola Vucevic drew first blood to take a 55-50 lead out of the gate, and Stephen Curry committed the Warriors’ 13th turnover getting stuck in a double-team.

But after Aaron Gordon missed a three late in the shot clock, Curry put a few moves at the right arc against Elfrid Payton and drained a three, then after a C.J. Watson charge, Zaza Pachulia fed Kevin Durant in the high post, and he dished to Draymond Green for a dunk down the right side.

Ibaka then lost the ball to Pachulia, and Steph found Klay Thompson in transition for three. With that, Golden State took a 58-55 lead.

Nikola Vucevic answered with a right-wing jumper, but Zaza responded with a lefty inside on a feed by Curry, and Durant got a finger roll going past Watson after Gordon bricked another triple:

Pachulia continued his inside work, getting another entry pass from Green, then after an airball from Watson, Curry hit from the deep straightaway after crossing halfcourt, giving the Warriors a 69-57 lead:

Meanwhile, Payton kept the Magic in the game with a couple buckets, but Draymond tapped an offensive rebound to Durant beyond the arc and KD’s trey gave the Warriors a 72-61 lead as Magic head coach Frank Vogel took a timeout with 5:55 remaining.

After the timeout, Klay hit a triple, Durant rebounded a miss from Payton and crossed Ibaka on the perimeter for a nifty righty scoop, and a lefty sling pass from Steph got Zaza two more points inside.

Ian Clark came in a hit a trey from the right corner on a Durant drive, then later missed again from the same spot, but Curry got the carom and fed Clark again.

Clark drove in, drew defenders, threw the ball back out to the left sideline to Steph, who let Jeff Green fly by and side-stepped for a splash just before Gordon could get there.

Gordon bricked another trey attempt, Andre Iguodala got the rebound, outlet to Curry, and shortly thereafter, Steph launch from the right hashmark for three more, putting the Warriors by twenty, 90-70:

Curry missed another deep try later, and the quarter ended with Golden State up with a commanding 92-74 lead as they scored 42 points in the frame.

Q4: JaVale Slams Away The Magic

Iguodala started the final frame with a three, then on a Klay back-iron missed jumper, Patrick McCaw soared in for a dunk put-back.

Later, after Thompson missed two trey attempts, Iguodala found JaVale McGee for a slam, and Vogel took a timeout with 9:01 to play, the Warriors now up, 99-75.

Out of the timeout, Klay found McGee again for another jam and, with 7:24 to go, Kerr inserted rookie Damian Jones, who missed a bunny and got whistled for a charge.

Thompson tried to force-feed Jones for his first NBA basket, but threw the ball away, then atoned with a triple in transition as Durant stole a lob on the break from Payton.

After Gordon missed a jumper short, rebounded by Jones, Thompson lost the ball on the left side, but got it back, no one on the Magic reacted, and Klay calmly drilled a three from the corner, forcing another Vogel timeout as Golden State went up, 111-85.

Later, McCaw flew in for a block, but got called for a goal-tend on Mario Hezonja’s bucket, but McCaw hit a three from the left corner, then glided in for a layup near the end of the game…

…as Kerr finished with Clark, McCaw, James McAdoo, Kevon Looney, and Jones.

Golden State (38-6) ended with a 118-98 final score and will head to Miami for a second game of a back-to-back.

(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @mommytechdiary)